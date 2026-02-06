Alejandro Hernandez Expands Los Angeles Probate Real Estate Program for Executors, Trustees, and Estate Attorneys

Alejandro Hernandez

Alejandro Hernandez, CEO of ARH Real Estate Group LLC, Expands Los Angeles Probate Real Estate Concierge Program for Executors, Trustees, and Estate Attorneys

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., Founder and CEO of ARH Real Estate Group LLC, today announced the expanded launch of the firm’s Los Angeles Probate & Trust Real Estate Concierge Program, a specialized advisory and real-estate execution service designed to serve executors, trustees, fiduciaries, estate counsel, and heirs navigating complex probate and trust property matters across Greater Los Angeles.As demographic trends continue to increase the number and value of estate-related property transfers in Southern California — from urban residences to high-value estate homes — Hernandez’s enhanced concierge platform combines attorney-level fiduciary guidance with market expertise to address the unique demands of probate and trust sales.“In Los Angeles, probate and trust property sales present procedural, legal, and timing challenges that traditional real estate transactions do not,” said Hernandez. “Our concierge program is designed to help fiduciaries protect estates, ensure compliance with court-mandated requirements, and maximize value for beneficiaries — all while reducing stress and logistical burden on families and professionals.”Concierge Program HighlightsThe Los Angeles Probate & Trust Real Estate Concierge Program offers a full suite of customized services, including:* Executor & Trustee Advisory Intake: Personalized onboarding for fiduciaries new to estate property dispositions.* Market Valuation and Pricing Strategy: Expert valuation under current LA market conditions to support defensible pricing and maximize estate returns.* Court-Confirmation & Compliance Support: Guidance through California probate procedures, court filings, and overbid considerations with an emphasis on fiduciary risk mitigation.* Pre-Listing Property Preparation: Coordination of staging, clean-outs, repairs, and professional marketing to enhance property presentation.* Collaborative Coordination: Seamless alignment with estate counsel, accountants, fiduciaries, and family stakeholders to ensure transparency and execution accuracy.A Unique Hybrid of Legal and Real Estate ExpertiseHernandez’s background as a former probate litigator, certified Probate & Trust Specialist, and licensed California real estate professional allows ARH Real Estate Group LLC to deliver a hybrid service model that goes beyond traditional brokerage. This combination ensures fiduciaries receive legal insight, strategic planning, and market execution under one unified advisory framework.The expanded program is available now throughout Los Angeles County — including Beverly Hills, Westside communities, the San Fernando Valley, and surrounding markets — and is specifically structured to support:* Executors and administrators overseeing estate property sales* Successor trustees and fiduciaries managing trust-held real estate* Estate and trust attorneys seeking real estate partners with fiduciary-focused expertise*Heirs and family members needing sensitive, transparent serviceWebinar & Community OutreachTo coincide with the program expansion, ARH Real Estate Group LLC will host a free virtual webinar in February 2026, titled“Avoiding Common Probate Property Pitfalls: A Practical Guide for Executors, Trustees, and Estate Attorneys” — offering actionable strategies, case insights, and Q&A with industry practitioners.About ARH Real Estate Group LLCARH Real Estate Group LLC is a California-based real estate advisory and brokerage firm specializing in probate, trust, and estate property transactions. Led by Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq., the firm serves executors, trustees, attorneys, beneficiaries, and fiduciaries with a high-touch, compliance-driven approach tailored to each phase of estate real estate disposition. For more information, visit www.arhrealestategroup.com Media Contact:Alejandro R. Hernandez, Esq.CEO, ARH Real Estate Group LLCPhone: (310) 598-6462Website: www.arhrealestategroup.com

