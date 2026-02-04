Concierge Auctions: Bidding Opens at $5M for Rare Ranch Estate in Southern California’s Hidden Hills

Modern Ranch Estate on 2.1 Private Acres in Guard-Gated Hidden Hills Resort-Style Pool, Spa, Outdoor Kitchen & Expansive Entertaining Lawn Soaring Ceilings, Chef's Kitchen & Private Theater in Main Residence

Auction closes 18 February in cooperation with Aaron Kirman and Daniel Milstein of Christie’s International Real Estate | Southern California

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that bidding has officially opened at $5M for a rare modern ranch estate in the prestigious, 24-hour guard-gated enclave of Hidden Hills, California. Listed for $9.5 million in cooperation with Aaron Kirman and Daniel Milstein of AKG | Christie’s International Real Estate | Southern California, the expansive property blends contemporary architecture with Southern California’s coveted equestrian lifestyle and is just minutes from Los Angeles’ premier dining, shopping, and outdoor recreation. Bidding will culminate on 18 February via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com.

“This estate is the kind of property that strongly resonates with today’s luxury buyer––private, expansive, and thoughtfully designed,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “Hidden Hills remains one of Southern California’s most sought-after enclaves, and homes of this caliber are well-suited to our competitive platform.”

“Hidden Hills offers a level of privacy and land that’s increasingly rare in Southern California,” said Milstein. “This estate stands out for how it thoughtfully combines modern architecture, equestrian infrastructure, and outdoor living, creating a property of distinction that is also highly livable.”

“Properties at this level require a sales strategy that matches their scale and significance,” Kirman added. “Through our continued work with Concierge Auctions, we’ve seen how their process elevates exceptional estates like this Hidden Hills offering and drives meaningful buyer engagement for complex, high-value properties.”

Built in 2021 and set across approximately 2.1 private acres, the 9,853±-square-foot estate blends resort-style living with premier equestrian amenities. The nine-bedroom, 11-bathroom compound includes a 7,903-square-foot main residence and a separate two-bedroom guest house, both designed with soaring ceilings, designer finishes, retractable glass walls, and seamless indoor-outdoor living.

Minutes from The Commons at Calabasas, Westfield Topanga, The Village, the Santa Monica Mountains, and Malibu’s renowned beaches, the main home features a gourmet chef’s kitchen with dual islands and Miele appliances, a private theater, a first-floor primary suite with a spa-inspired bath and heated floors, and multiple entertainment spaces. The property also includes a professional three-stall barn with a tack room, a standalone 750-square-foot gym with a full bath, a regulation basketball court, and resort-style outdoor amenities.

Images of the property are available here. All photography and video credit to Property Flix Media- Michael Geringer.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



