Governor Newsom announces new funding through LA Rises to support youth mental health for LA firestorm survivors

“Through this partnership, California is strengthening mental health support for young survivors when they need it most. This new funding builds on our comprehensive response to the L.A. fires, from our Resiliency Centers and Crisis Counseling Program serving hundreds of thousands of people, to youth-focused digital platforms like BrightLife Kids and Soluna that have already reached more than 106,000 children and families in Los Angeles County,” said Kim Johnson, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency. “We remain committed to ensuring every Californian affected by these devastating fires has access to essential care and supports, for as long as they need them.”

Sound Body Sound Mind has been a leading provider of youth health and wellness resources throughout Los Angeles for over 25 years, serving nearly 200,000 students annually. With the funding announced today, the program will directly work with schools impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires to deliver mental health resources that will build a deep culture of resilience. The program will also continue with its existing work that provides an assortment of curriculum, training and tools to help foster a culture of in-school movement and activity, collaborating with out-of-school programs aimed at overall youth development and growth.

“UCLA Health remains deeply committed to supporting our communities in times of need. The devastation caused by last year’s wildfires continues to affect many individuals and families, and we are dedicated to helping them rebuild and heal. Through the Sound Body Sound Mind program, we are proud to partner with schools and youth who were most directly impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires, ensuring they have the resources and support necessary to move forward,” said Johnese Spisso, MPA, President of UCLA Health; CEO of UCLA Hospital System; and Associate Vice Chancellor, UCLA Health Sciences.

Supporting survivors

LA Rises is a unified recovery initiative that brings together private foundation leaders, grassroots organizers, and government agencies that are working in partnership to support the recovery of Los Angeles. The organization has helped connect local communities with funding and trusted resources. More recently, LA Rises, in collaboration with community input, launched a new online resource to further help LA fire survivors navigate rebuilding. Today’s announcement continues their on-the-ground engagement and advocacy for survivors and the communities impacted by these firestorms.

“At the California Fire Foundation, we know that wildfire recovery is about more than rebuilding structures, it’s about restoring well-being. We’re proud to work alongside Governor Newsom, LA Rises, and UCLA Health to bring meaningful mental health support to local students impacted by the Eaton and Palisades fires,” said Executive Director, Angie Carmignani.

Wrap-around mental health support

This new funding and program adds to ongoing mental health supports provided by the state through the California Health and Human Services Agency.

From the earliest days of the disaster, California mobilized resources to support survivors:

Resiliency centers: Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) administered the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Emergency Response Grant, and through a partnership with Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, opened two Resiliency Centers in Los Angeles County as one-stop hubs for counseling and support services. These centers provide survivors access to clinicians and comprehensive behavioral health resources and will remain available through June 15, 2026.

Crisis Counseling Program (CCP): DHCS administered the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Crisis Counseling and Assistance and Training Regular Services Program, delivering more than 185,000 individual counseling encounters to wildfire survivors since May 2025. These services will continue through February 19, 2026.

CalHOPE services: Free, confidential emotional support through the CalHOPE Peer Run Warmline and Red Line connected thousands of Californians to care. In January 2025 alone, 730 calls cited "wildfires" as a primary concern.

Free, confidential emotional support through the and connected thousands of Californians to care. In January 2025 alone, 730 calls cited “wildfires” as a primary concern. Youth Behavioral Health Services: Through the Children and Youth Behavioral Health Initiative, California expanded access to in-person supports through two free digital behavioral health platforms, BrightLife Kids and Soluna , which have served more than 106,000 children, youth, and families in Los Angeles County as of November 2025. Also, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion in November directing all youth-serving departments in the county to promote and integrate Soluna as a mental health and wellness resource for county youth. DHCS continues to ensure these free, low-barrier tools and supports are accessible to all children, youth, and families navigating recovery and the profound impacts of these devastating fires.

Mirror Disaster Relief Journaling Initiative: DHCS collaborated with the Child Mind Institute to create wildfire/disaster relief journaling prompts in Mirror , which is designed to help teens and young people manage stress, anxiety, and emotional well-being through guided journaling and mood tracking. This resulted in more than 4,500 entries by youth seeking calm and support.

Friendship Line: A warm line for older adults and caregivers. Call volume in the Los Angeles area has increased since January 2025, from 15% of all Friendship Line calls in January to 28% of all Friendship Line calls in September.

Substance use disorder services: DHCS facilitated the reopening or relocation of 31 treatment facilities, ensuring continuity of care for individuals impacted by the fires.

DHCS facilitated the reopening or relocation of 31 treatment facilities, ensuring continuity of care for individuals impacted by the fires. Behavioral Health Information Notice 25-002 , DHCS implemented temporary waivers and flexibilities for licensed and/or certified alcohol or other drug recovery or treatment providers. These measures ensured that behavioral health facilities and programs could continue to operate despite wildfire-related disruptions.

Federal flexibilities secured by state action: DHCS obtained Section 1135 waivers and Appendix K approvals to reduce administrative burdens, streamline provider enrollment, and allow care delivery in alternative settings, such as mobile or temporary sites to protect health and safety during emergency evacuations.

“Our goal is to ensure that every survivor has access to the care they need,” said DHCS Director Michelle Baass. “From crisis counseling to new Resiliency Centers, we are building a system that promotes long-term emotional recovery and community strength.”

Listening to survivors

In February 2025, to strengthen engagement and ensure that the voices and needs of survivors were front and center in recovery and rebuilding, the Governor launched the Engaged California pilot. This program is a first-in-the-nation deliberative democracy platform created by the Office of Data and Innovation. Hundreds of firestorm survivors ultimately participated in the pilot by providing feedback, and hundreds more provided more detailed feedback to help the state and local communities better shape rebuilding and recovery. Those impacted by the fires told leaders what they needed to recover and rebuild, including that mental health support is essential to recovery.

One participant wrote: “Trauma does not just go away when a home is rebuilt. Lives are upended, students are unable to attend school…Some families may not be able to return. So many bits and pieces of us are left behind. Ensuring access to quality mental health supports is important for everyone.”

Today’s announcement supports the feedback from participants and demonstrates California is building on its record of providing vital mental health services that help residents thrive once their basic needs are met.

Learn more about California’s comprehensive work to help LA recovery here.