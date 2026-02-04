Psychological Thriller Explores the Terrifying Power of Manipulation, Denial, and Family Loyalty

Charmingly Undiagnosed by Author Billie Longo

New novel by Billie Longo follows a young woman’s fight to expose the truth as those around her refuse to see it

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Billie Longo delivers a gripping psychological thriller that examines how charm, addiction, and denial can conceal dangerous truths within a family. Set against an emotionally charged backdrop, the novel follows Riley Venturi as her brother’s behavior grows increasingly disturbing, forcing her to confront a reality no one else is willing to acknowledge.

Riley’s world begins to unravel when her brother Dillon becomes involved with a boyfriend who carries a troubling past. What initially feels unsettling soon escalates into a pattern of lies, reckless behavior, and manipulation. While Dillon’s outward charm convinces those around him, Riley senses something far more dangerous beneath the surface.

As Dillon’s addiction worsens, his ability to deceive doctors, family members, and authority figures leaves Riley isolated in her attempts to get him help. Her growing desperation blurs the line between concern and self doubt, as she begins questioning her own sanity while her parents continue to look away from the reality unfolding in their home.

Longo’s novel delves into the psychological toll of loving someone who refuses accountability, exploring themes of gaslighting, emotional manipulation, and the fear of being the only one who sees the truth. The tension builds steadily as Riley’s struggle intensifies, leading to a shocking turning point that forces the family to finally confront what they have ignored.

With a background in psychology and sociology, Billie Longo brings authenticity and emotional depth to a story that resonates with readers drawn to character driven suspense and psychological drama. Her writing combines intimate insight with a haunting narrative that challenges perceptions of trust, responsibility, and moral blindness.

The novel is available through major book retailers and independent bookstores. You can secure your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/Charmingly-Undiagnosed-Based-true-events-ebook/dp/B0G3Y9WWJH

About the Author

Billie Longo was born and raised on Long Island, New York. She earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology with a concentration in sociology from Stony Brook University. Fascinated by human behavior and the inner workings of the mind, Longo writes fiction that explores the darker complexities of relationships and identity. She also enjoys writing poetry and short stories, and spending time with her dogs, Suka and Chip. Her work is published by Longo Writes Publishing.

