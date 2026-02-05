DCINY CARNEGIE HALL CONCERT CELEBRATES LEGACY OF CHORAL EXCELLENCE

3 Conductors McDonough, Reed & Zang taking the DCINY Stage at Carnegie Hall DCINY Performance at Carnegie Hall with choir and orchestra DCINY, a premier concert production company

"A Legacy of Song" in Carnegie Hall, Featuring DCINY Conducting Debuts with Award-Winning Ensembles

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DCINY presents "A Legacy of Song" on Monday, February 16, 2026, at 7:00 PM at Carnegie Hall 's Isaac Stern Auditorium. The evening will feature performances by two exceptional high school choirs and a special presentation honoring legendary choral educator Dr. Dennis Cox with the DCINY Educator Laureate Award.The concert marks the Carnegie Hall and DCINY conducting debut of Justin Zang, DCINY's Interim Director of Development, who will lead the post-intermission program "Once a Singer, Always a Singer." This special segment will reunite Dr. Dennis Cox with his University of Maine Singers Alumni Choir alongside Distinguished Concerts Singers International and Atlantic Harmonies Studio."This concert embodies everything we believe about the transformative power of choral music," said Iris Derke, DCINY Co-Founder and General Director. "We're thrilled to showcase the exceptional artistry of these singers while honoring Dr. Cox's decades of dedication to music education. Watching Justin make his conducting debut on the very stage where we've presented so many extraordinary performances is a full-circle moment for DCINY."FEATURED CONDUCTORS & ENSEMBLES:Justin Zang makes his Carnegie Hall conducting debut leading "Once a Singer, Always a Singer," a celebration of lifelong musical connection. The performance brings together alumni of Dr. Dennis Cox's legendary University of Maine Singers program, demonstrating the lasting impact of inspired teaching. Zang holds degrees in music education and conducting from the University of Maine and has worked with DCINY for eight years.HONORING A CHORAL LEGEND:Dr. Dennis Cox, the 2026 DCINY Educator Laureate Award recipient, served as Director of Choral Activities at the University of Maine from 1978 until his retirement, building the program into one of national recognition. A guest clinician who has conducted festival choruses in 26 states, Canada, and Europe, Cox developed and inspired generations of choral musicians and teachers. The award recognizes his personal commitment to instilling a lifelong love of making music.Dr. Jodi Reed returns to the DCINY stage bringing the Mater Dei High School Choir (Santa Ana, CA) to Carnegie Hall for their third DCINY appearance. Reed made history as the first female conductor to win first place multiple times at a premier California choral competition. Her program features a diverse repertoire spanning South African traditions, contemporary works by Sydney Guillaume, sacred music by Anton Bruckner, and cultural selections from Cambodia, India, and Samoa.Colleen McDonough leads the Weymouth High Harmonies (Weymouth, MA) in a program showcasing contemporary choral masterworks including pieces by Eric Whitacre, Ēriks Ešenvalds, and Jacob Narverud. McDonough, who herself performed at Carnegie Hall with DCINY as a member of Bridgewater State University's Chamber Singers under Eric Whitacre, has built an award-winning program known for both artistic excellence and community service. This will be her DCINY and Carnegie Hall conducting debut."The loyalty of Dr. Cox's University Singers alumni is legendary," says Jonathan Griffith, DCINY Co-Founder & Artistic Director. "When these voices come together to sing with him again, you witness the profound and lasting impact of a truly great educator. This is what DCINY’s motto, 'Changing Lives through the Power of Performance,' and the Educator Laureate recognition embody."CONCERT DETAILS:What: "A Legacy of Song"When: Monday, February 16, 2026, at 7:00 PMWhere: Carnegie Hall, Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage, 881 Seventh Avenue (at 57th Street), New York, NYTickets: Available at carnegiehall.org, CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, or the Carnegie Hall Box OfficeInformation: DCINY.org | Concerts@DCINY.org | 212-707-8566ABOUT DCINY: Founded by Iris Derke and Jonathan Griffith, Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY) is the leading producer of dynamically charged musical excellence. With its unforgettable concert experiences in renowned venues, empowering educational programs, and its global community of artists and audiences, DCINY changes lives through the power of performance. For more information, visit DCINY.org.Program notes, texts, and translations are available at dciny.org/events/a-legacy-of-song.Photo opportunities available upon request. High-resolution images and interview requests: Press@DCINY.org

