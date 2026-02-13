Florida Districts Adopt Proven NuKase System to Meet Strict 2026 Phone-Free Law

As Florida expands phone bans to include lunch and passing periods, schools turn to the battle-tested NuKase to ensure total bell-to-bell compliance and focus.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Florida school districts prepare for the 2026-2027 academic year, administrators are increasingly moving toward hardware-based enforcement to comply with the state’s expanded "bell-to-bell" phone restrictions. While Florida led the nation with early classroom bans, new 2026 mandates now require schools to ensure students are phone-free during lunch, passing periods, and all instructional hours.To meet this zero-tolerance standard, many districts are bypassing unforced "pockets-away" rules in favor of the NuKase by NuGerm. The NuKase is a high-security, lockable phone case with a years-long track record of success in high-volume districts across the United States.The move to the NuKase comes as Florida educators report that "shadow usage" in hallways and cafeterias has become the primary obstacle to academic focus and student safety. By securing the phone in a tamper-resistant case that remains in the student’s possession, the NuKase eliminates the temptation of secret use while removing the liability of centralized phone collection.“Florida’s latest requirements made it clear that simply telling students to put phones away wasn't enough,” says Principal Sarah Jenkins of Orange High School. “The NuKase has been the only solution that truly bridges the gap. It’s a proven system that allows us to reclaim the entire school day, from the first bell to the last, without the constant friction of policing devices.”The NuKase system utilizes rapid-release magnetic unlocking stations at exit points, allowing for a seamless transition at dismissal. This "possession-based" model has proven especially popular with Florida parents, as it ensures the device never leaves the student’s person, addressing safety concerns while guaranteeing a distraction-free environment.As school boards across the Sunshine State finalize their 2026-2027 student handbooks, NuGerm is providing implementation data and pilot programs to help districts transition to a foolproof, bell-to-bell environment.For more information on Florida school phone ban compliance or to view the proven lockable phone case for schools in action, visit the NuGerm NuKase resource center.About NuGermNuGerm is the national standard for lockable school phone storage. With years of success across thousands of classrooms, NuGerm’s flagship product, the NuKase, provides a durable, professional-grade solution for schools committed to academic excellence and student mental health.

NuKase Demo

