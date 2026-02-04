When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: December 30, 2025 FDA Publish Date: February 04, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Product Safety – choking threats Company Name: Mondelez Global Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

"This is a recall expansion of a previous recall initiated on December 24, 2025”

EAST HANOVER, N.J., December 30, 2025 – Mondelēz Global LLC announced today an expansion of its December 24, 2025 voluntary recall in the United States of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie. This expansion includes one additional code date (10MAY2026) and two additional UPCs of product pouches inside the recalled carton units of CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie.

This voluntary recall is being conducted because of an incorrect mixing process that resulted in the formation of small corn starch clumps in the product. Due to the characteristics and size of the small starch clumps, the clump could constitute a choking hazard, particularly in special risk groups, such as young children and the elderly.

This recall is limited exclusively to the CHIPS AHOY! Baked Bites Brookie products with Best When Used By Dates listed in the grid below, available at a limited number of retail stores nationwide. No other CHIPS AHOY! or Mondelēz Global LLC products are included in, or affected by, this recall.

Product Description Retail UPC Case GTN Best When Used By Data 22.4Z CA!

BAKED BITES

BROOKIE 8ct

Caddie 44000086688 10044000086678 09MAY2026

10MAY2026

11MAY2026

12MAY2026 2.8z CA! BAKED BITES

BROOKIE

POUCH! 4400008667 N/A 09MAY2026

10MAY2026

11MAY2026

12MAY2026 7.0Z CA! BAKED

BITES BROOKIE

5CT 12 44000085650 10044000085657 10MAY2026

12MAY2026

18MAY2026 1.4 oz CA!

BAKED BITES

BROOKIE

POUCH 4400008566 N/A 10MAY2026

12MAY2026

18MAY2026

There have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global LLC to date related to this product, and we are issuing this recall out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers who have this product should not eat it. Consumers can contact the company at 1-855-535-5948 Monday-Friday, 9 am to 6 pm ET for more information.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2024 net revenues of approximately $36.4 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, RITZ, LU, CLIF BAR and TATE’S BAKE SHOP biscuits and baked snacks, as well as CADBURY DAIRY MILK, MILKA and TOBLERONE chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on X at www.x.com/MDLZ.