The Girl Who (Thought She) Looked Like Kamala Harris Explores Courage, Compassion, And An Unlikely Friendship

The Girl Who (Thought She) Looked Like Kamala Harris

Gene P. Del Carmen's heartfelt novel follows a young girl whose identity & bravery spark an unexpected bond that reshapes her view of leadership & self-worth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In The Girl Who (Thought She) Looked Like Kamala Harris, author Gene P. Del Carmen delivers a thoughtful coming-of-age story that blends youthful courage, moral clarity, and the quiet power of mentorship. Centered on a twelve-year-old girl navigating school, family values, and her own emerging sense of self, the novel offers a timely reflection on resilience, empathy, and the influence of principled leadership.

Paula is not easily intimidated. When she confronts a school bully and discovers he folds without resistance, it becomes clear that her strength has deep roots. Raised by a U.S. Marine father who teaches courage through discipline and accountability, and a schoolteacher mother who models compassion sharpened by intelligence, Paula grows up learning that strength and kindness are not opposing forces. These lessons shape how she faces challenges and how she sees the world.

Paula's life takes an unexpected turn when she meets a U.S. senator whose life story mirrors the values she has been taught. The senator, having endured significant personal and professional adversity, carries herself with humility, resolve, and empathy. What begins as a brief encounter develops into an unlikely friendship that leaves a lasting impression on Paula. Through their conversations, Paula begins to see how integrity, perseverance, and service can exist beyond textbooks and headlines.

At the heart of the novel is Paula's fascination with identity-both her own and that of the public figures she admires. Her belief that she resembles Kamala Harris becomes a symbolic thread rather than a literal comparison, representing Paula's desire to understand what leadership looks like, how role models shape aspiration, and how shared values can bridge differences in age, experience, and status.

Del Carmen's storytelling is gentle yet purposeful, allowing character development to unfold through dialogue, reflection, and everyday moments. The novel avoids grand political statements, instead focusing on the human qualities that transcend ideology: courage under pressure, compassion in conflict, and the humility to learn from others. Through Paula's eyes, readers are reminded that character is often formed long before adulthood-and that small encounters can leave profound marks.

