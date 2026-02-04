All Dogs Unleashed Expands Dog Training Franchise to Fort Worth with Benbrook Location

All Dogs Unleashed Logo

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Fort Worth , a Texas-founded dog training franchise operating more than 20 locations nationwide, has opened a full-service facility at 4011 Benbrook State Route in Fort Worth. The expansion brings the company's two-week board and train program and in-home training services to the state's fourth-largest city, which has a population exceeding one million residents.The Fort Worth facility offers the company's signature board-and-train program, a two-week intensive that addresses common behavioral challenges, including leash pulling, jumping, nuisance barking, and house training. Dogs stay on-site in a structured environment where trainers work with them daily on commands such as sit, stay, heel, and recall. The program concludes with a family transition session where trainers demonstrate techniques for maintaining commands at home."Fort Worth dog owners now have access to a training approach that produces measurable results in two weeks rather than months of traditional classes," said All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Fort Worth leadership. "The board and train model works particularly well for busy professionals who want a well-behaved dog but have limited time for weekly training sessions."The American Veterinary Medical Association reports that 43 percent of Texas households own at least one dog, with the average Texas dog owner keeping 1.7 dogs. Fort Worth's population of 1,008,106 represents a substantial market for professional training services. Research from the American Pet Products Association indicates that 73 percent of dog owners report dealing with behavioral issues, and more than half say they lack the skills to address problems on their own.All Dogs Unleashed co-founders Brian Claeys and Travis Lux established the first facility in Carrollton, Texas, in December 2012. The company began franchising in 2020 and now operates locations across Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Idaho, Florida, and other markets. According to franchise disclosure documents, 86 percent of systemwide revenue comes from the two-week board and train program, with average customer spending of approximately $2,200 per enrollment.The Fort Worth location also provides in-home training for owners who prefer hands-on involvement. Trainers visit the home to assess the dog's environment, identify triggers for unwanted behaviors, and coach owners through correction techniques. Topics covered include loose-leash walking, boundary setting, separation anxiety management, and desensitization to distractions such as doorbell ringing and passing pedestrians.All Dogs Unleashed Dog Training Fort Worth includes unlimited lifetime follow-up support with all training programs. Clients may return for refresher sessions at no additional charge if behavioral issues resurface or new challenges emerge as dogs age. The facility also offers boarding with daily play time, late-night potty breaks, and climate-controlled enclosures, as well as bathing services using HydroSurge grooming products.The Benbrook State Route location serves Fort Worth's west side and surrounding communities. Operating hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.About All Dogs Unleashed Fort Worth All Dogs Unleashed Fort Worth operates a full-service dog training, boarding, and daycare facility at 4011 Benbrook State Route, Fort Worth, TX 76116. The location is part of a Texas-founded franchise with more than 20 facilities nationwide. Programs include two-week board and train, in-home training, boarding, daycare, and bathing services. All training programs include unlimited lifetime follow-up support. For information or to schedule a consultation, call (817) 393-6224, email fortworth@alldogsunleashed.com, or visit https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/fort-worth-tx/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 4011 Benbrook State Rte, Fort Worth, TX 76116Phone: (817) 393-6224Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/fort-worth-tx/

