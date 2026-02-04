Cedar Dental Group Expands Advanced Oral Health Services in Renton

Cedar Dental Group

Practice introduces gum grafting, bone grafting, and periodontal surgery amid growing focus on long-term oral health care

Patients are increasingly seeking care that addresses the underlying structures supporting their teeth” — Dr. Susan Chu

RENTON, WA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cedar Dental Group announced the expansion of its clinical offerings with the addition of advanced oral health services, including gum grafting bone grafting , and periodontal surgery . The services are provided by Dr. Jaewon Kim, a board-certified periodontist with extensive academic, clinical, and research experience in periodontal and implant care.The expansion reflects a broader shift in dental care toward addressing complex gum and bone conditions within general practice settings. As awareness increases around the role of periodontal health in maintaining long-term oral function, more patients are seeking treatment options that extend beyond routine preventive and restorative care. Cedar Dental Group’s updated services are intended to meet these evolving needs within the Renton community.Dr. Kim specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of gum disease, soft and hard tissue grafting, and surgical procedures related to tooth and implant support. His clinical work focuses on stabilizing oral structures affected by periodontal disease, trauma, or tooth loss, with an emphasis on treatment planning that supports long-term outcomes.Cedar Dental Group provides comprehensive dental care, including general, cosmetic, restorative, and emergency services. The addition of advanced periodontal services allows the practice to offer continuity of care for patients whose conditions require specialized intervention. This approach aligns with a growing trend toward integrated dental care models, where advanced procedures are coordinated alongside routine dental services.Dr. Kim received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from Kyungpook National University School of Dentistry in South Korea. He completed a residency in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at Daegu Fatima Hospital, followed by a PhD in Oral Anatomy from Yonsei University. His interest in surgical care led him to pursue specialty training in Periodontics through a residency at the University at Buffalo in New York.In addition to his clinical background, Dr. Kim has served in academic roles, including as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry. His research has been published in peer-reviewed journals covering prosthodontics, general dentistry, and periodontal science. He also serves as a reviewer for multiple professional journals focused on periodontics and implant dentistry.Dr. Kim is a Diplomate of the Korean, Canadian, and American Board of Periodontics. He has participated in professional education initiatives and was selected as a speaker for Innovations in Periodontics sessions at national meetings in 2024 and 2025. His involvement in academic and professional settings reflects an ongoing engagement with advancements in periodontal care.The newly introduced services address conditions commonly associated with gum recession, bone loss, and advanced periodontal disease. Gum grafting procedures are used to reinforce receded gum tissue and protect exposed tooth roots. Bone grafting supports jawbone regeneration in areas affected by tooth loss or periodontal deterioration and is often a prerequisite for implant placement. Periodontal surgery is utilized to manage advanced gum disease when non-surgical treatments are insufficient.“Patients are increasingly seeking care that addresses the underlying structures supporting their teeth,” said Dr. Susan Chu of Cedar Dental Group. “Adding these services allows the practice to respond to that need in a coordinated and practical way.”The expansion comes as dental providers nationwide observe increased demand for specialized periodontal treatment, particularly among adults managing chronic gum conditions or preparing for restorative procedures such as implants. Advances in diagnostic imaging and surgical techniques have contributed to broader adoption of these services in community-based practices.Cedar Dental Group’s integration of advanced periodontal care is intended to improve access for patients who might otherwise require referrals across multiple locations. By offering these services within the same practice, patients are able to receive coordinated evaluations, treatment planning, and follow-up care.The practice operates Monday through Friday and accepts most PPO insurance plans. Flexible payment options are available to support access to care for patients undergoing more complex procedures.For more information, visit https://www.cedardentalgroup.com or contact the office directly.Contact Information:Cedar Dental GroupPhone: (425) 430-0400Email: info@cedardentalgroup.comWebsite: https://www.cedardentalgroup.com Address: 280 Hardie Ave SW, Suite 3, Renton, WA 98057BoilerplateCedar Dental Group is a dental practice located in Renton, Washington, providing general, cosmetic, restorative, emergency, and advanced periodontal services. The practice serves adult patients from Renton and surrounding areas and offers coordinated care across preventive, restorative, and surgical dental treatment needs.

Advanced Oral Health Services Now Available at Cedar Dental Group | Renton, WA

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.