Arab America Foundation Announces National Arab American Heritage Month in April 2026: Many Voices, One Community

National Arab American Heritage Month 2026

This Year's theme, "Many Voices, One Community," Reflects the many Arab American Identities while affirming the Shared Values that Unite the Community.

This year's theme ("Many Voices, One Community") is about honoring our differences while affirming our unity, especially at a moment when understanding and connection matter more than ever.”” — Warren David, President, Arab America

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This April, the Arab America Foundation proudly celebrates National Arab American Heritage Month (NAAHM) , honoring the rich history, diversity, and enduring contributions of Arab Americans across the United States. The 2026 theme, “Many Voices, One Community,” reflects the breadth of Arab American identities while affirming the shared values that unite the community.Arab Americans trace their roots to more than 22 countries and represent a wide range of faiths, languages, professions, and lived experiences. Many Voices, One Community underscores the idea that this diversity is not a weakness, but a strength—one that enriches American society and deepens our collective story.“Arab Americans are not a monolith—we are many voices shaped by different histories, cultures, and perspectives,” said Warren David, Co-Founder of the Arab America Foundation. “Yet we are one community, bound by shared values of family, resilience, contribution, and belonging. This year's theme ("Many Voices, One Community") is about honoring our differences while affirming our unity, especially at a moment when understanding and connection matter more than ever.”Across the country, corporations, school districts, municipalities, state legislatures, public servants, and nonprofit organizations will issue proclamations and host educational and cultural events throughout April to commemorate Arab American heritage and contributions.In 2025, Congress and nearly 40 state governors issued proclamations recognizing the initiative. Additionally, permanent legislation designating April as NAAHM has been enacted in Illinois, Oregon, Virginia, Indiana (Senate), and California. More than 100 municipalities, counties, and school districts also issued proclamations in 2025.The National Arab American Heritage Month initiative was launched in 2017 by Arab America and the Arab America Foundation, beginning with recognition in just a handful of states. Today, the initiative is powered by a robust grassroots network of more than 250 Arab American volunteers in 26 states, who work year-round to secure proclamations and organize educational programming at the local level.The annual commemoration for National Arab American Heritage Month is planned for April 2026 in Washington DC. Details announced soon.Get InvolvedCommunity members, educators, institutions, and organizations interested in mobilizing for NAAHM—requesting proclamations or planning events—are encouraged to contact Dr. Amal David, adavid@arabamerica.com or call 877-272-2944.ProclamationsArab America Foundation state teams are actively securing proclamations from governors, state legislators, mayors, and county executives nationwide. New proclamations for 2026 will be announced in the coming months.Sponsorship Opportunities and Cultural Training WorkshopsThe Arab America Foundation welcomes corporate and institutional partners to sponsor National Arab American Heritage Month. Sponsorship opportunities include access to the Foundation’s Cultural Training Workshops, designed to help organizations educate their workforces about Arab American history, immigration, culture, traditions, and contemporary issues, fostering greater cultural competency and inclusion.For information about national sponsorships and cultural training workshops, click hereor call 877-272-2944 or email info@arabamerica.comEducator’s Curriculum KitThe Arab America Foundation offers an Educator’s Curriculum Kit for schools, highlighting:--Arab migration to the United States--Geography of the Arab world--Diversity in faith, language, and culture--Customs and traditions--Issues affecting Arab Americans--Contributions in business, politics, education, science, and the artsFor more information, please contact Dr. Amal David at adavid@arabamerica.com.Resources & StorytellingThroughout April, Arab America Foundation will amplify community stories and events through ArabAmerica.com and social media. Weekly features will highlight cultural events across the U.S. and compelling stories of Arab American achievement. A comprehensive resource guide is also available, offering curated content on Arab and Arab American identity and culture. For NAAHM resources , Click Here For resources on Arab Americans , Click HereAbout the Arab America FoundationThe Arab America Foundation ( www.arabamericafoundation.org ) is a nonprofit educational and cultural organization dedicated to promoting Arab heritage in the United States, educating Americans about Arab identity, and connecting and empowering Arab Americans nationwide.

Last year's NAAHM National Commemoration

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.