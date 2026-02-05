Industry Veterans Launch Power Crane: A Specialized Battery & BESS Integration Partner for California’s Energy Sector

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Power Crane announces the formal launch of its integrated crane, trucking, and secure storage platform, specifically engineered to support the rapid expansion of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) across California. While the company name pays homage to its precision-lift heritage, Power Crane debuts as a single-source partner built to manage the entire lifecycle of high-value energy assets—from initial pickup and secure warehousing to final site installation.

As California accelerates its transition to renewable energy, project developers often face fragmented supply chains that lead to costly delays. Power Crane eliminates this friction by providing an end-to-end solution that combines heavy-lift crane services with specialized battery logistics.

A Specialized Suite for BESS & Utility-Scale Projects

Power Crane’s service model is purpose-built for the unique demands of industrial battery modules and containerized units:

- Precision Crane Services: Featuring a versatile fleet ranging from 40-ton to 800-ton capacities, the company provides engineered lift plans and certified operators for complex battery facility lifts.

- Specialized Battery Trucking: Power Crane manages the heavy-haul transport of sensitive assets, ensuring seamless coordination between delivery schedules and on-site crane operations.

- Secure Strategic Warehousing: Recognizing that site readiness can shift, Power Crane offers secure, controlled staging and inventory management at its specialized facilities to protect assets until installation.

- Safety & Compliance Leadership: With a zero-incident safety record, the team provides expert Job Hazard Analysis (JHA) and full support for Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) compliance, including certified payroll and union labor partnerships.

Proven Jobsite Experience

Our management team has successfully supported 50+ solar and battery site installations, bringing hands-on experience in the logistics, safety, and operational requirements unique to battery and BESS projects across California. Our expertise includes a deep understanding of site-specific safety plans, required spacing, and staging for battery units.

“The energy transition is a massive logistics puzzle, and the crane is only the final piece,” said a representative for Power Crane. “Our clients don't just need a lift; they need a partner who can manage the storage, the specialized trucking, and the complex scheduling that keeps a multi-million dollar project on track. We built Power Crane to be that lead logistics provider”

Supporting 2026-2027 Deployments

Power Crane is currently engaging with renewable energy developers and EPC firms to plan deployments for the 2026 and 2027 cycles. By integrating early-stage consultation with its regional trucking and storage network, the company helps project managers avoid the bottlenecks that typically stall large-scale energy storage projects.

For more information on Power Crane’s battery logistics and crane rental services in Orange County and across California, visit www.powercrane.com.

About Power Crane

Power Crane is a California-based provider of end-to-end logistics and infrastructure services specializing in utility-scale energy storage. Founded by industry veterans, the company offers a seamless integration of heavy-haul trucking, secure equipment storage, and precision crane services.



