All Dogs Unleashed Opens Downtown Dallas Office as City Ranks Second Nationally for Pet-Friendly Rentals

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas dog owners living in apartments and high-rises now have access to professional training services from a downtown location, as All Dogs Unleashed establishes operations in the City Center District to serve the city's urban pet population.The timing aligns with data from Zillow's July 2025 market trend report, which ranked Dallas second nationally for pet-friendly rental listings. The study found that 79 percent of Dallas rental listings on the platform allowed pets in 2024, trailing only Austin at 80 percent. Pet-friendly units in Dallas are leased three days faster than those restricting animals, indicating strong demand from renters seeking accommodations for their dogs.The downtown office at 211 N Ervay Street serves as a base for in-home training services that bring trainers directly to apartments, condos, and urban residences throughout Dallas. This approach addresses behavior challenges specific to apartment living, where dogs must navigate shared hallways, elevators, and limited outdoor space while maintaining composure around neighbors and building staff."Training a dog in the environment where behavior issues actually occur produces different results than training in a facility and hoping those skills transfer home," said Brian Claeys, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of All Dogs Unleashed. "When a trainer works with a dog in the client's apartment, addressing the actual doorbell that triggers barking or the specific hallway where leash pulling happens, the training sticks because it's contextual."Separate research supports the market opportunity. A Zumper analysis found 74 percent of Dallas multifamily communities allow pets, while a UMoveFree study determined that 50 percent of Dallas renters own pets. Apartments.com currently lists more than 33,900 pet-friendly rental units across the city, with over 3,000 in the downtown area alone. All Dogs Unleashed Dallas trainers working from the downtown location address common urban dog behavior challenges, including excessive barking at neighbors and delivery personnel, reactive behavior in elevators and stairwells, pulling on leash during the limited outdoor time available to apartment dogs, and difficulty settling in smaller living spaces. The company's methodology teaches dogs to respond to commands, including heel, place, sit, down, stay, and recall, regardless of distractions.For clients requiring intensive training, the company's two-week board and train program operates from the Carrollton headquarters facility at 2401 Luna Road, where dogs receive daily structured instruction before returning home. In-home follow-up sessions then reinforce learned behaviors in the client's actual living environment.The downtown Dallas office joins a network of 20 All Dogs Unleashed locations across 14 states. The company, founded in 2007 in Carrollton by Claeys and co-founder Travis Lux, has trained more than 12,000 dogs through its board and train and in-home programs.About All Dogs Unleashed All Dogs Unleashed Dog Trainers provides dog training, boarding, daycare, and grooming services through 20 locations across 14 states. Founded in 2007 in Carrollton, Texas, the company specializes in a two-week board and train program and in-home training services that address behavior challenges in the environments where dogs live. The downtown Dallas office at 211 N Ervay Street serves urban dog owners throughout the city. For more information, visit https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 211 N Ervay St STE 300-B, Dallas, TX 75201Phone: (214) 807-1462Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/

