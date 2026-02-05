As New York enforces strict bell-to-bell phone mandates, NuKase emerges as the top choice for districts seeking durable, NY law compliant lockable phone cases

The NuKase was the only system we found that was truly built for the daily rigors of a large student body.” — Principal Marcus Thorne of a high school in the Hudson Valley

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As New York State school districts navigate the first full year of Governor Kathy Hochul’s mandatory "bell-to-bell" smartphone restrictions, the NuKase by NuGerm has become the leading choice for administrators leveraging the $13.5 million in state-allocated funding for school storage solutions.The FY2026 budget specifically provided these funds to ensure districts could implement the statewide standard, which prohibits internet-enabled devices from the first bell to the last—including lunch and passing periods. For many New York administrators, the challenge has been finding a solution that is not only compliant but durable enough to last beyond a single school year.Unlike flimsy, first-generation pouches that are prone to tampering and wear, the NuKase is a high-security, lockable case that has been a success in high-volume school districts across the country for years. This proven track record has made it a top priority for New York districts looking to maximize their state funding with a one-time, long-term investment.“We were wary of investing state funds into solutions that students could easily bypass,” says Principal Marcus Thorne of a high school in the Hudson Valley. “The NuKase was the only system we found that was truly built for the daily rigors of a large student body. By keeping the phones in the students' possession but physically locked, we’ve eliminated distractions while keeping our liability low.”The NuKase enforces a bell-to-bell phone ban, allowing students to keep their devices in a locked state inside their own backpacks or lockers, preventing the logistical bottlenecks and safety concerns of centralized phone collection. When the final bell rings, students use high-speed magnetic unlocking stations to regain access to their devices instantly.As the September 1, 2026, reporting deadline approaches—where New York districts must publicly publish enforcement summaries—NuGerm is assisting school boards in implementing a data-driven, foolproof strategy to ensure 100% compliance.For a demonstration of the system or to learn how to apply for New York bell-to-bell phone policy funding, visit the school cell phone storage solutions page at Nukase by NuGerm.About NuGermNuGerm is a national leader in state law-compliant lockable phone cases. Their flagship product, the NuKase, is a professional-grade, lockable phone case used by schools nationwide to create distraction-free environments that prioritize student mental health and academic achievement.

NuKase | How it Works

