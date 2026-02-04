What Pennsylvania Leaders Are Saying About Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 Proposed Budget that Builds on Three Years of Progress, Cuts Costs, Creates Opportunity, Strengthens Public Safety, and Funds Education

“I applaud Governor Shapiro for proposing a sensible state budget that addresses affordability, does not raise taxes, and invests in our communities and schools.”

"By staying the course with continued investments until the full adequacy gap is closed, the Governor is making good on his commitment to fully fund our public schools and bring real opportunity to kids in Pennsylvania."

"Governor Josh Shapiro continues to show the leadership and tenacity required to get big things done for Pennsylvania."

"Prioritizing investments in workforce development in this state budget is essential for the success of our Commonwealth. We applaud the Governor for this focus."

Harrisburg, PA – Yesterday, Governor Josh Shapiro delivered his 2026-27 proposed budget address – a commonsense plan that builds on three years of historic progress, tackles pressing challenges, and positions Pennsylvania for long-term growth.

Now, lawmakers and leaders from across Pennsylvania are applauding the Governor’s proposed budget, recognizing its focus on lowering costs, creating economic growth, strengthening public safety, supporting students, and continuing Pennsylvania’s rise — all while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

Here’s what legislative and community leaders are saying about Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget proposal:

Legislative Leaders:

Speaker Joanna McClinton: “Over the past three years Democrats have delivered for Pennsylvanians by cutting taxes for families, funding our schools, strengthening public safety, and growing our economy. The budget Governor Shapiro outlined today keeps us on course with smart and thoughtful investments in our future, while addressing some of the biggest challenges impacting our neighbors. The governor’s proposal boosts funding for schools like William Penn and Philadelphia and delivers additional dollars to violence intervention grants. There are measures to protect people of all ages looking for an affordable place to call home, and a plan to ensure people have reliable rides to work, school and the doctor’s office by funding public transit systems… 2026 is the year we will continue to deliver for every Pennsylvania family, senior and child.”

House Majority Leader Matt Bradford: “The Governor was very clear about the challenges in front of this Commonwealth, and very clear: We can do these things, and we can do it in a balanced way.”

Senate Minority Leader Jay Costa: “I want to applaud the Governor for his comprehensive approach to telling the people of Pennsylvania — and reminding the members on both sides of the aisle — the things we’ve accomplished together, working with our House Democratic colleagues, and we’re very fortunate that the Democratic Caucus in the House and the Senate works so closely with our Governor… We got to get our Republican colleagues in the room, sit down, across the table, make sure they work with us to ensure that we can get these things done.”

Senator Vincent Hughes, Chair, Senate Appropriations Committee: “Let’s make this plain: There are no tax increases in this plan… What the governor has provided us today is a way to launch from good work to even greater work… We begin negotiations tomorrow and this governor has led us in putting people first. Let’s keep that mission going forward.”

Representative Jordan Harris, Chair, House Appropriations Committee: “I got to tell you, I’ve heard Josh Shapiro speak many times. There was something different about today’s speech. It is too expensive to live in Pennsylvania, and what I saw today was a governor who has taken the time to listen to everyday Pennsylvanians. What I saw today was a governor whose budget reflects the interactions that he’s had with everyday Pennsylvanians, from the school teacher that he met to talking about brave men and women like the firefighter from Allentown. You had a governor who gave a budget address that reflects what all of us, as legislators, are hearing from people across this Commonwealth.”

Representative Peter Schweyer, Chair, PA House Education Committee: “Today, the Governor told Pennsylvania students and their families that regardless of where they live, they deserve a quality education. By continuing to build on the historic investments in K-12 education that we first started two years ago, the governor’s multi-year plan to bring adequacy, equity and accountability into the school funding system is being fulfilled.The proposals the Governor outlined today are encouraging and would truly benefit hardworking Pennsylvania families, but there is a lot of work to do between now and June. My committee is ready to go, to advance these initiatives and get it done.”

Representative Ryan Bizzarro: “Since winning the majority, House Democrats have consistently worked alongside Gov. Shapiro to deliver seven tax cuts to workers, families and small businesses. This budget proposal contains zero tax increases. We hope Republicans will join us to continue cutting taxes and look at ways to cut your electric bill, because we’re fighting for a Pennsylvania people can afford. There is much to be optimistic about… I appreciate the Governor’s vision, it’s a pathway we can follow through the legislative process to deliver a Pennsylvania people can afford.”

Representative Rob Matzie: “The Governor’s address was a positive first step in the budget process. The proposed budget plan would deliver needed investments to our public schools, our workforce, and initiatives to make life more affordable for Beaver County residents – all without adding any new taxes. To continue leveling the playing field for all public school students – regardless of ZIP code… to strengthen our workforce and create more jobs… to increase the availability of affordable housing… to help put more money back into people’s pockets… to lower energy prices…The proposed budget promises to keep us moving in the right direction because it invests in our greatest resource – our people – and adds no new taxes. To me, that’s a solid bet.”

Representative Mike Schlossberg: “I think Governor Shapiro’s proposed budget is a great first step for the Lehigh Valley. It builds on the historic progress being made to invest in our community schools and ensure world-class public education is available to every student regardless of ZIP code… Pennsylvania needs to be a strong partner for education, job creation and mental health care. Governor Shapiro’s proposal reflects that strong partnership with our schools, businesses and workers, and mental health care providers. This is the first step in the process. Working with my colleagues in the Pennsylvania House, I am eager to get to work on the 2026-27 budget.”

Senator Wayne Fontana: “I applaud Governor Shapiro for proposing a sensible state budget that addresses affordability, does not raise taxes, and invests in our communities and schools. This budget includes an expansion of the new Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit, an increase of the Property Tax and Rent Rebate program, and a long-overdue increase in the state minimum wage—all of which put more money directly into peoples’ wallets. I support the governor’s proposal to provide transit agencies like PRT with additional funding, his investment into proven workforce and economic development initiatives, and the new $100 million fund to attract new businesses to the state. I look forward to getting to work on the budget process to ensure that the final budget is on-time and works for the taxpayers and businesses in the 42nd senatorial district.”

Senator Patty Kim: “Governor Shapiro is leading by example. While Pennsylvania’s economic outlook is bright, people are struggling, and we need to acknowledge that reality. The Governor has framed a budget proposal that calls on our General Assembly to prioritize our children and affordability for our households without raising taxes… Governor Shapiro has proposed bold budgetary and legislative steps to help cut utility and housing costs and to raise the living wage for our working families. It prioritizes public safety, improving education, protecting consumers, and growing our economy… I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves to do this work.”

Senator James Malone: “I think Governor Shapiro presented a strong budget proposal that seeks to make life more affordable for Pennsylvanians. The initiatives he put forward look out for our neighbors by filling gaps left by the federal government while investing in two of my top priorities—education and affordability. This budget will take another important step toward fairly fund Pennsylvania’s public schools and invest in infrastructure to help with housing affordability. I’m proud to support it. I encourage Senate leadership to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible, so we can get the budget done on time this year.”

Senator Nick Pisciottano: “Pennsylvania families want a government that focuses on providing good schools, safe communities, reliable infrastructure, and an economy that works for working people. Governor Shapiro’s proposed budget lays out a roadmap to build on the progress we’ve made and keep Pennsylvania moving forward… I’m encouraged by the Governor’s focus on affordability and opportunity, and I’m ready to work to turn these priorities into a bipartisan budget that delivers for Pennsylvanians.”

Senator Lindsey Williams: “I want to applaud Governor Shapiro for recognizing that we must protect whistleblowers to stop fraud, waste, and abuse of taxpayer money. A state False Claims Act has been a top priority for me since I took office.”

Senator Nick Miller: “We cannot compete or thrive unless Pennsylvanians can afford to live here. This plan is a critical step toward making that happen. This budget builds stronger schools, safer neighborhoods, affordable housing, and a thriving economy, all while protecting Pennsylvanians from rising costs and environmental strain.”

Senator Art Haywood: “Governor Josh Shapiro continues to show the leadership and tenacity required to get big things done for Pennsylvania. His budget priorities build on the strengths of the people of Pennsylvania… We must continue to invest in Pennsylvania to increase prosperity and protect the dignity of hardworking people.”

Senator Maria Collett: “I was glad to see the Governor spotlight so many issues that matter deeply to the people I represent — and that move us closer to a Healthy Pennsylvania, where families can afford their lives, schools give every child a fair shot, and communities are safe, stable, and full of opportunity. This budget is laser focused on putting more money into working families’ pockets, continuing to invest in public education, growing good-paying jobs, strengthening public safety, and expanding access to affordable healthcare – all without raising taxes. Pennsylvanians deserve a government that stays open and keeps working for taxpayers. I join the Governor in calling on my Senate Republican colleagues to start the negotiations now. Let’s get to work to keep building a healthy Pennsylvania together.”

Community Leaders:

Lt. Jeremy Warmkessel, President, IAFF Local 302: “The money in the Governor’s budget proposal could be dedicated to help firefighters with aging infrastructure. Allentown Firefighters are working out of a 100-year-old firehouse which is the busiest and largest firehouse in the city. The literal walls are crumbling; we have been left without heat for periods of time during this cold spell leaving us to resort to space heaters. In addition to infrastructure, providing a safer PFAS alternative to gear worn by all Pennsylvania’s firefighters will undoubtedly save firefighter lives and help to prevent cancer which continues to plague the fire service.”

Chris Lehane, Chief Global Affairs Officer, OpenAI: “America’s public education system was built for a moment of profound technological change. As the Industrial Age transformed work and society, K–12 education emerged to provide mass literacy, workforce preparation, and the skills needed to participate safely and responsibly in a modern democracy. That system helped power the American Century by opening a democratized path to opportunity for millions of Americans. Governor Shapiro fundamentally gets that we face a similar inflection point as we enter the Intelligence Age and he is leading the way in providing real answers to the important question of how to ensure our people are prepared to thrive in a transformed economy. The tools may be different because the technology is different, but the pillars remain familiar: broad literacy, preparation for new kinds of work, and clear norms for safe, civic-minded use of powerful technology. The Governor’s vision will help ensure that AI is democratized for the common good of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

Don Cunningham, CEO, Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation: “Governor Shapiro and his Administration’s investment and attention to detail made the Eil Lilly deal possible. It’s very difficult for a state like Pennsylvania, in the Northeast, to compete with the American South — states like Texas, the Carolinas, Virginia, and Tennessee — who traditionally win these large-scale manufacturing production facilities… Economic and workforce development, apprenticeships, training, cutting permitting and licensing times — having done this now for 30 plus years, I’ve not dealt with a state and a Governor that was more willing to be hands-on involved — and it takes that kind of effort to rebuild an economy and attract companies like Eli Lilly, so we’re grateful in the Lehigh Valley.”

Stefani Pashman, CEO, Allegheny Conference: “Building on three years of strong economic momentum, the budget aims to further increase business investment, while improving site readiness and permitting. Pennsylvania has impressively climbed seven spots in Site Selection Magazine 2025 State Business Climate ranking, now standing at No. 11 nationally. This is a testament to our ongoing commitment to fostering a favorable business environment… Governor Shapiro’s budget proposes concrete action steps to address housing accessibility, so Pennsylvania keeps pace with demand.”

Laura Boyce, Executive Director, Teach Plus PA: “In response to the Commonwealth Court’s ruling that Pennsylvania schools are unconstitutionally funded, Governor Shapiro has met the moment with true leadership and commitment… By staying the course with continued investments until the full adequacy gap is closed, the governor is making good on his commitment to fully fund our public schools and bring real opportunity to kids in Pennsylvania. We will be fighting alongside him to ensure these commitments are passed into law in this year’s budget.”

PA Schools Work Campaign, a Coalition of 17 Organizations across Pennsylvania: “Education advocates throughout Pennsylvania applaud Governor Shapiro’s ongoing dedication to establishing a constitutionally sound public school funding system. As Governor Shapiro noted in his remarks, the beneficial effects of investments aimed at narrowing the adequacy gap are already evident in schools statewide, proving that focused investments deliver results for Pennsylvania students.”

Dr. Benjamin Henry, Superintendent, Harrisburg School District: “The Harrisburg School District (HBG) strategically used BOOST grant funding to expand equitable access to high-quality summer learning and academic intervention for at-risk students. Through a five-week summer program serving students across elementary and middle school levels, focusing on improving literacy, mathematics, and social-emotional development…Through BOOST funding, the district expanded learning opportunities beyond the traditional school year, strengthened community partnerships, and supported academic growth, environmental awareness, and long-term student success across the Harrisburg school community.”

Shelley C. Scherer, PhD, President & CEO, PA State System of Higher Education Foundation: “Under Gov. Shapiro’s leadership, Pennsylvania continues to make important investments in workforce development, boosting our competitiveness and ensuring that young people have opportunities for fulfilling, family-sustaining careers. We look forward to working with the governor to facilitate innovative talent strategies that foster connections between employers, educational institutions, and learners — and delivers the workforce Pennsylvania needs to grow and thrive.”

Bobbi Watt Geer, President & CEO, United Way of Southwestern PA: “United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania is proud to run the 211 contact center for 34 Pennsylvania counties. This free, confidential service connects people across the Commonwealth 24/7/365 to vital human services that serve their neighborhoods. This funding increase will help ensure that 211 is ready to help Pennsylvanians deal with crises, meet their basic needs, and thrive.”

Saundra Colello, Executive Director Emeritus, The Link for Youth: “Like most non-profit organizations, many hours are spent on raising funds to keep our mission viable. The BOOST grant has enabled us to delegate more working hours towards endeavors that directly impact the lives of our students and their families. The results have been life changing!”

Natasha Danielá de Lima McGlynn, Executive Director, Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia: “I have seen a real shift over the years in the opportunities made available by the state. Funding that doesn’t restrict how we do violence intervention and prevention work, but instead empowers us to do the work the way we, on the ground, know is most effective. This shift is monumental…The Administration’s budget is an affirmation that the people in our communities are worthy of hope, worthy of care, and worthy of a future beyond violence.”

Dr. Scott Rogers, Administrative Director, York County School of Technology: “The York County School of Technology is very appreciative of the funding that has been made available to the State’s technical schools. This equipment is used to train over 100 high school students and 110 adult learners each year. Through the training process, these students earn their AWS industry certifications and get a significant head start on rewarding careers in an in-demand industry. On behalf of the York County School of Technology, I’d like to thank the Commonwealth, our York County legislators, and Gov. Shapiro for an ongoing partnership that assists us in providing superior comprehensive technical education at a time when the push for skilled labor continues to grow.”

Shane Weldon, Founder, InShane Designs: “At InShane Designs we are excited to see the innovation of allowing the private sector to join forces with the state of PA, working towards creating opportunities for a skilled workforce. One that isn’t readily available in Pennsylvania. We also care deeply about second chances. We applaud and look forward to working with the Governor. We appreciate the Governor for proposing innovative solutions like PIE to combine those two concepts to give businesses and justice-involved people a fighting chance in Pennsylvania.”

Rob Cherry, CEO, Partner4Work: “Governor Shapiro’s proposed budget recognizes that a strong economy starts with a strong workforce. Continued investment in workforce development, education, and skills training helps employers grow, supports workers at every stage of their careers, and ensures Pennsylvania remains competitive. Partner4Work looks forward to working with the administration and legislature to turn these investments into real opportunities for people and businesses across the Commonwealth.”

Angela Ferritto, President, Pennsylvania AFL-CIO: “Governor Shapiro understands working people and the struggles they are facing in Pennsylvania. From initiatives and investments in child care and public education to housing and energy affordability, this budget includes investments that help working families advance during difficult times… The PA AFL-CIO also applauds the governor for joining us in our quest to support rural communities with an additional $19 million for the Well Plugging Account. This would provide a path forward and a source of hope for communities facing job loss, blight, high cost of living, and plummeting tax bases.”

Anna Ramos, Executive Director, Lancaster County’s Workforce Development Board: “We thank Governor Shapiro for his focus on growing and strengthening our workforce. With 3.3 million dollars being invested in workforce development across the Commonwealth, we have been able to use our Business Education Partnership dollars to build a work-ready community by providing career exposure opportunities to youth and workforce resources to business to meet the workforce challenges of today and building the pipeline for the future. We are also developing the first ever county-wide workforce ecosystem, collaborating with business, education, and community partners. Workforce Development is the cornerstone of Pennsylvania’s economic growth.”

Patrick Clancy, President and CEO, Philadelphia Works: “Governor Shapiro’s budget sends a clear signal: workforce development is central to Pennsylvania’s economic future. From connecting training and apprenticeships to real industry needs, to putting economic mobility front and center, this approach reflects what we’re hearing on the ground. When we invest in people and align talent with opportunity, we build stronger communities and a more resilient economy.”

Dean Miller, President & CEO, Philadelphia Alliance for Capital and Technologies (PACT): “Governor Shapiro’s focus on growth is evident and welcomed in the many investments made this past year by the private sector including Amazon and more recently Lilly. We are equally grateful for Governor Shapiro’s investment in workforce development to provide the training and access to the high paying jobs generated by Pennsylvania’s growing technology and life sciences sectors. In particular, the investment in registered apprenticeships differentiates PA among states and provides a validated pathway for Pennsylvanians into the careers of the new economy. PACT’s Apprenti PHL apprenticeship program has benefitted from the support of the Commonwealth to train Pennsylvania’s next generation for the future economy.”

Hannah Brubaker, Executive Director, Pasa Sustainable Agriculture: “Pasa Sustainable Agriculture applauds the Governor’s continued focus on workforce development, apprenticeships, and career and technical education as each is essential to the future of Pennsylvania agriculture. These investments help build a skilled workforce, support business growth, and ensure our food and farming sector remains a strong driver of the Commonwealth’s economy.”

Carrie A. Mihalko, Managing Director, Steel Valley Authority: “It is imperative that Pennsylvania continues investing in workforce development. The administration’s focus on expanding apprenticeship pathways, strengthening alignment between workforce systems and industry needs and elevating career and technical education reflects exactly what our economy requires to stay competitive. These efforts help employers build strong, future‑ready talent pipelines that protect organizational stability and long‑term growth. At the Steel Valley Authority, we ensure Pennsylvania businesses and their employees are prepared for the opportunities ahead through proactive talent development and early intervention strategies to prevent layoffs, strengthen companies, and support regional economic resilience. Investments like these are essential to helping Pennsylvania businesses retain skilled workers, avoid disruptions, and cultivate the next generation of leaders. We’re proud to support these priorities and look forward to the positive impact they will continue to make across the Commonwealth.”

Carlos Aponte, Executive Director, We Love Philly: “As a Philadelphia-based nonprofit focused on workforce development, education, and holistic support for young people navigating nontraditional pathways, we are filled with great joy over the proposed budget from the Shapiro Administration. Our work centers young adults preparing to enter the workforce by providing paid, state-recognized pre-apprenticeships and apprenticeships that lead to real careers. This work would not be possible without the funding made available from our state government and through this funding we will continue to advocate to ensure youth across the commonwealth can take advantage of these programs.”

Cynthia Figueroa, President and CEO, JEVS Human Services: “Prioritizing investments in workforce development in this state budget is essential for the success of our Commonwealth. We at JEVS Human Services applaud the Governor for this focus. The investments proposed will open doors to priority careers, including healthcare and the building trades. By supporting apprenticeships, and career and technical education, we can develop not just jobs, but family-sustaining careers in high-demand industries to benefit all Pennsylvanians.”

Claire Kovach, Senior Research Analyst, Keystone Research Center: “We applaud Governor Shapiro’s proposal to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour. Pennsylvania’s $7.25 minimum wage has been stagnant for 17 years while essentials like housing and healthcare have become increasingly unaffordable. A $15 minimum wage would align Pennsylvania with neighboring states, lift pay for hundreds of thousands of workers, and help reduce poverty while narrowing racial and gender pay gaps.”

Josie Badger, Owner of J Badger Consulting & Chair of the Employment First Oversight Commission: “When caregivers are underpaid, people with disabilities pay the price,’ Badger said. ‘Across our Commonwealth, individuals with disabilities are unable to work, live in their own homes, or fully participate in their communities—not because of lack of ability, but because the workforce they rely on cannot survive on poverty wages. Investing in fair pay for caregivers is an investment in independence, dignity, and opportunity for people with disabilities and the families who support them.”

Neighbor of Senator Art Haywood: “Raising the minimum wage would help neighbors not just survive, but live with a sense of dignity. With the rising cost of food and everything else, no one can make it on $7.25 an hour. During the pandemic, I lost both my job and my husband, and Senator Haywood’s office was incredibly helpful in supporting me as I worked through those challenges. Through the Raise Your Pay initiative, I was able to find a better-paying job, but that opportunity should not be the exception. We need the state to raise the minimum wage so people across Pennsylvania can earn enough to live with dignity.”

Governor Shapiro’s 2026-27 budget will build on the foundation the Shapiro Administration has constructed over the past three years and move Pennsylvania forward as Governor Shapiro continues working across the aisle to get stuff done and ensure people across the Commonwealth have the freedom to chart their own course and the opportunity to succeed.

Watch the Governor’s full budget address to a joint session of the House and Senate. Read the Governor’s full remarks as prepared for delivery.

Read the Governor’s 2026-27 budget proposal online.

