All Dogs Unleashed Carrollton Facility Serves as Headquarters for 20-Location National Franchise Network

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The building at 2401 Luna Road in Carrollton houses more than kennels and training equipment. It holds the origin story of All Dogs Unleashed, a dog training company that has grown from a single facility opened by two childhood friends in 2007 to a franchise network spanning 20 locations across 14 states.Co-founders Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, both originally from Sioux City, Iowa, launched the company after Claeys left corporate America during the 2007 financial uncertainty and partnered with Lux, who was working in roofing at the time. Their shared background training hunting dogs and studying under world champion sport-dog trainers provided the foundation for a training methodology that has since produced results for more than 12,000 dogs.The Carrollton headquarters now anchors a system that includes locations in Texas, Florida, Colorado, Tennessee, Arizona, Idaho, South Carolina, Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, and Oklahoma. The flagship facility generates $4.3 million in annual revenue with approximately 34 percent net profit margins, establishing operational benchmarks that guide franchise performance expectations. All Dogs Unleashed Carrollton began offering franchise opportunities in December 2021, and the network has awarded seven new units in the past 12 months. The company operates four corporate locations, while 16 franchise owners run the remaining facilities. The expansion reflects sustained demand for the company's signature two-week board and train program, which accounts for 86 percent of system-wide revenue."The idea of building a career around our deep-seated love for dogs felt like a calling, an opportunity to blend purpose with passion," said Brian Claeys, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of All Dogs Unleashed . "Watching what started here in Carrollton grow into locations across the country validates what we believed from day one, that structured, results-driven training creates lasting behavior changes that strengthen the relationship between dogs and their families."Claeys brings competition-level credentials to the training methodology, including a first-place finish in protection at the PSA K9 clash tournament and membership in the International Association of Canine Professionals since 2007. Both founders have individually trained more than 4,000 dogs and continue to refine techniques through seminars and championships worldwide.The Carrollton facility maintains its role as the training center for new franchise owners, who complete two weeks of instruction at headquarters before opening their locations. All Dogs Unleashed also deploys support staff to assist with initial launches, ensuring operational consistency across the network.Beyond commercial operations, the headquarters team partners with the DFW Labrador Retriever Rescue Club to prepare rescue dogs for adoption through basic obedience training. The company has also organized community initiatives, including a Christmas blanket drive benefiting the homeless population in the Dallas area.The average board and train customer pays approximately $2,200 for the two-week program, which addresses common behavioral issues, including leash pulling, jumping, nuisance barking, and establishes off-leash control. Dogs completing the program learn commands including sit, stay, heel, place, and reliable recall.About All Dogs UnleashedAll Dogs Unleashed provides dog training, boarding, daycare, and grooming services through 20 locations across 14 states. Founded in 2007 in Carrollton, Texas, by Brian Claeys and Travis Lux, the company specializes in a two-week board and train program that teaches dogs to self-correct behaviors. The Carrollton headquarters serves as the franchise training center and flagship operation. For more information, visit https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/ ###Media ContactAll Dogs UnleashedAddress: 2401 Luna Rd, Carrollton, TX 75006Phone: (972) 484-3647Website: https://www.alldogsunleashed.com/

