Crux Closes $340 Million Tax Equity Investment for Origis Energy’s Texas Utility-Scale Solar Development

Investment supports 413 MWdc of new solar capacity in Texas, advancing grid resilience, local tax revenue, and long-term energy affordability.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today Crux , the capital platform for the clean economy, and Origis Energy , one of America’s leading renewable energy and decarbonization platforms, announced an investment of $340 million in tax equity capital to support a 413 MWdc utility-scale solar project in Ector County, Texas.The project is expected to reach commercial operations in the second half of 2026. It will advance local energy affordability and resilience in West Texas — generating over 900GWh of solar energy annually for the local grid, which equates to powering 85,000 homes or a city of 250,000 people — and is projected to drive $68M of property tax revenue for Ector County.This tax equity investment, backed by investment grade-rated capital, was underwritten and structured by Crux Capital Securities, Crux’s registered broker-dealer. The investment is made through a Crux-managed vehicle with Origis Energy as a hybrid partnership flip designed to optimize monetization of its federal investment tax credits (ITC) through the use of transferability.Tax equity is a critical financing tool in the US renewable energy market, enabling developers to efficiently deploy capital and advance resilient energy infrastructure. Hybrid tax equity strategies make up the majority of tax equity investments, and transfers out of tax equity are the fastest-growing part of the market. Crux’s market data estimates that hybrid tax equity structures, which are structured to transfer a portion of the tax credits, made up more than 75% of all tax equity investments in 2025.“This investment reflects how the tax equity market is evolving toward more integrated, flexible structures that unlock capital efficiently and at scale,” said Yonette Chung McLean, Head of Investments and Crux Capital Securities. “Origis Energy is a best-in-class developer building high-quality projects. By bringing together tax equity, transferability, and investment-grade capital within a single structure, Crux was proud to support Origis in advancing a project that will deliver long-term value for Texas communities and the broader grid.”“This investment enables Origis to deliver a large-scale solar project that strengthens grid resilience, supports long-term energy affordability, and generates substantial local tax revenue,” said Alice Heathcote, Chief Financial Officer of Origis Energy. “Thank you to Crux for their sustainable tax equity solutions. We value the strong partnership as we continue to invest in high-impact renewable infrastructure across Texas and the United States.”Crux combines authoritative market intelligence, a broad range of capital products, and the leading team in the market, to accelerate capital deployment into clean energy. Crux has assembled a highly experienced team of energy finance professionals across debt, tax credits and tax equity , providing streamlined execution, underwriting, tax credit transfers, and fund-level management, creating efficiency versus one-off transactions. This investment establishes a repeatable framework for future investments as Origis Energy continues to expand its renewable energy portfolio.For more information on Crux, please visit https://cruxclimate.com/ . For more information on Origis Energy, please visit https://origisenergy.com/ ABOUT CRUX:Crux is the capital platform for the clean economy. Crux’s expert team, authoritative market intelligence, and AI-powered platform are changing the way energy developers, manufacturers, and investors raise and deploy the capital needed to power a more prosperous, clean, and secure energy future. Crux facilitates transactions across the full capital stack, including transferable tax credits, debt capital, and tax and preferred equity, and has supported the raising and deployment of billions of dollars in clean energy capital for its clients. Since its launch in 2023, Crux has raised more than $77 million in funding from venture capital and strategic investors.ABOUT ORIGIS ENERGY:Origis Energy is accelerating the transition to a carbon-free future by Reimagining Zero℠. As one of America’s leading renewable energy and decarbonization solution platforms, the company continues to expand and reimagine its contribution to the world’s net-zero goals. Origis Energy puts customers first to deploy a wide range of sustainable solutions for grid power generation, performance optimization, and long-term operation of solar and energy storage plants across the U.S.Securities are only offered through Crux Capital Securities, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC. Crux Capital Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and various states. For more information on our broker-dealer and securities activities, visit https://www.cruxclimate.com/

