High Price For Freedom Chronicles A Family's Courageous Journey From Oppression To Renewal

High Price for Freedom by Maria Regina Imre

In a powerful memoir, author Maria Regina Imre shares a deeply personal story of love, sacrifice, and the true cost of living without freedom.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Maria Regina Imre announces the release of High Price for Freedom, a moving memoir that traces a family's life from youthful hope to hard won liberation. Spanning decades and continents, the book offers an intimate account of love, perseverance, and the painful realization that material success means little when freedom is denied.

As the memoir unfolds, Imre reflects on a truth learned through experience. Wealth, possessions, and status did not bring happiness. Life without freedom, she writes, is a quiet misery that erodes the spirit. This realization ultimately led to a life altering decision. Leaving everything behind, the family escaped socialism with their teenage sons, risking everything for the chance to live freely.

America became both a refuge and a proving ground. While the country offered opportunity and hope, the effort to rebuild was marked by enormous obstacles. Imre recounts moments of disappointment, exhaustion, and fear, alongside success, joy, gratitude, and painful tears. Each hardship deepened the family's appreciation for life and strengthened their understanding of what freedom truly means.

High Price for Freedom is more than a personal story. It offers readers a glimpse into the history, political realities, and nationality differences that shaped life in Slovakia under communism. Imre balances serious reflection with moments of humor and warmth, illustrating how life can be both painful and beautiful, often at the same time. Her narrative shows how resilience is forged not only through hardship, but through love, faith, and the willingness to begin again.

The book will resonate with readers interested in immigrant experiences, historical memoirs, and the emotional realities of starting over. It will also speak to anyone who has questioned the meaning of success, endured loss in pursuit of a better future, or sought freedom at great personal cost.

Maria Regina Imre is a memoirist whose writing draws from lived experience, history, and reflection. Through High Price for Freedom, she offers an honest and deeply human testament to courage, endurance, and the enduring value of liberty.

The book is now available, secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/fxThwhM

