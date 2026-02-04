Splash Tents Announces National Partner Program to Bridge the Gap Between Signage Shops and Large-Scale Event Branding

Sports team logo table covers and tents outdoor event canopy 10x10 tent UBER Dallas Toyota 10x20 Custom Branded Logo Canopy Pop Up tent for autoshows

Stop losing event revenue to low-quality suppliers. Partner with the manufacturer trusted by the NFL, LA Lakers, and FOX Sports. Bulk pricing. Zero setup fees.

We don’t just meet the industry standard; we set it. We invite agencies across the country to join us and experience what it’s like to have a partner that takes the weight off your shoulders.” — Zohra Charanya

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Splash Tents, Inc., the North American benchmark for high-performance outdoor branding solutions and manufacturing, today officially announced the launch of its National Partner Program. This strategic initiative is engineered to empower signage shops, vehicle wrap professionals, and sports marketing agencies to scale their operations by offering world-class, battle-tested canopy and display solutions that go far beyond the standard offerings of traditional promotional suppliers.The gap between "temporary event signage" and " professional brand activation " has widened. Splash Tents, Inc. is closing that gap, providing a seamless bridge for 3rd-party partners to offer their clients the most durable, vibrant, and reliable products on the market. Backed by decades-long track record with the world’s most iconic sports and corporate brands.The Manufacturer Advantage: Eliminating the MiddlemanUnlike traditional distributors or promotional "middlemen," Splash Tents, Inc. is a direct manufacturer. This distinction is the cornerstone of the new National Partner Program. By owning the production process, Splash Tents offers a level of transparency and scalability that is virtually non-existent in the standard ASI or PPAI marketplace.The program introduces an aggressive reseller pricing structure specifically designed for bulk procurement. Whether a partner requires 10, 20, 40, or 100+ units, Splash Tents provides a streamlined path to fulfillment without compromising on the artisanal quality the brand is known for and that too at record speed.Critically, Splash Tents is removing the "fee fatigue" that often plagues the signage industry. The company operates on a "NO FEE and NO UPCHARGE" model. Every tent is full-bleed digitally printed as a standard, ensuring maximum brand impact at no extra cost. Partners no longer have to navigate complex quotes involving setup fees, placement charges, or pass charges. With Splash Tents, the price quoted is the price paid—always. Furthermore, their precision PMS/CMYK color matching ensures that a custom canopy produced today will perfectly match a fleet wrap, a stadium banner, or a retail storefront produced elsewhere.Decades of Proven Reliability: The "Stress-Free" StandardWhile many suppliers in the promotional product space focus on volume at the expense of longevity, Splash Tents, Inc. has built its reputation on the "Stress-Free" experience. For nearly two decades, the industry’s leading marketing powerhouses have turned to Splash Tents not just for products, but for the certainty that every execution will be flawless.“Splash Tents, Inc. takes the stress away completely,” says a representative from Allied Integrated Marketing, a premier agency that manages high-stakes activations for global giants like FOX Sports. “Their ability to execute—often without us even having to articulate every technical detail—is beyond impressive. We can trust them with our most valuable clients. They continue to surprise us every time with their reliability and peace of mind.”This sentiment is echoed by the team at VFC, a leading agency that trusts Splash Tents for heavy-hitting clients like Majestic Athletic. In the high-pressure world of professional sports apparel and league branding, there is no room for equipment failure. Splash Tents’ 10x15 heavy duty canopy tents for sports are engineered to withstand the rigors of national tours and constant setup/breakdown cycles, maintaining structural integrity and color vibrancy long after competitors' products have faded or bent.A Portfolio of Excellence: Trusted by Global IconsThe launch of the National Partner Program is backed by a portfolio that reads like a "Who’s Who" of global industry leaders. Splash Tents, Inc. has become the trusted partner for NFL, MLB, and the LA Lakers, Capelli Sport, FOX Sports, NY Rockland Boulders Baseball and Dallas Trinity FC along with Automotive Giants Toyota, Aston Martin, Nissan, and Kumho Tires.Whether it is a single high-end pop up tent display for a luxury automotive launch or a bulk order of 100+ units for a national sports league’s fan activation zone, Splash Tents, Inc. executes with a level of quality that is "national brand ready" out of the box. This reliability makes them the ideal partner for signage shops that cannot afford for an add-on product to fail and tarnish their primary client relationship.Beyond ASI and PPAI: A New Category of PartnershipSplash Tents, Inc. recognizes that signage and wrap shop owners are looking for more than just a vendor; they are looking for an extension of their own production floor.“The ease of ordering and durability of the product sets us apart from any standard supplier,” says the Splash Tents, Inc. Executive Team. “Resellers and agencies don’t just buy a tent from us; they buy back their time. They no longer have to worry about whether the frame will snap in a gust of wind or if the logo will be the wrong shade of blue. We handle the technical perfection so they can focus on their client relationships. We are far beyond a catalog company; we are an execution partner.”Program Benefits for Resellers and 3rd-Party PartnersThe National Partner Program is built on three pillars: Precision, Profitability, and Peace of Mind.Manufacturer-Direct Pricing: Significant wholesale discounts for bulk orders (20 to 100+ units).Simplified Billing: No Fee. No Upcharge. Net 30-60-90 available. No hidden setup, placement, or pass charges.Full-Bleed Digital Printing: Unlimited graphics and vibrant colors included as standard.True Color Match: Expert PMS/CMYK matching for 100% brand consistency across all marketing assets.Unrivaled Durability: Professional-grade frames and fabric engineered for 5-7-10+ years of use.Blind Shipping: Splash Tents acts as the silent backend partner, allowing signage shops to take the credit for world-class deliverables.Intuitive Execution: A team that understands agency and signage needs, often anticipating requirements before they are even stated.Delivery before Delivery Date: Always.Splash Tents, Inc. is currently accepting applications for strategic partners who want to elevate their service offering and provide their clients with products that are truly "tried and tested."We don’t just meet the industry standard; we set it. We invite signage shops and agencies across the country to join us and experience what it’s like to have a partner that takes the weight off your shoulders.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.