Alejandro Hernandez

Alejandro Hernandez Launches Strategic Real Estate Advisory Platform for New York City Investors

MANHATTAN , NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro Hernandez, a New York–based real estate advisor and lawyer has launched a strategic real estate advisory platform focused on helping investors navigate residential and investment opportunities in New York City’s complex and evolving market.Drawing on his background in real estate transactions, business law, and cross-border matters, Hernandez provides advisory services designed to support informed decision-making, risk management, and long-term value creation. The platform is geared toward domestic and international investors seeking professional guidance in acquisitions, dispositions, and real estate strategy.Hernandez is affiliated with Keller Williams New York City and operates through ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC, maintaining headquarters in Midtown Manhattan. His advisory approach emphasizes market analysis, ownership structure considerations, and clear communication throughout the transaction process. New York City real estate requires more than market knowledge,” said Hernandez. “Investors need strategic guidance that accounts for structure, timing, and long-term objectives. This platform is designed to bring clarity and confidence to those decisions.”In addition to his real estate and legal background, Hernandez has professional experience in radio and television broadcasting, including appearances on national Spanish-language media outlets. This communications background informs his client-focused approach and ability to translate complex market dynamics into clear, actionable insight.The launch reflects Hernandez’s continued focus on advisory-driven real estate services for investors seeking disciplined and informed participation in the New York City market.About Alejandro HernandezAlejandro Hernandez is a New York–based real estate advisor and lawyer affiliated with Keller Williams New York City. He provides strategic advisory services to buyers, sellers, and investors involved in residential and investment real estate transactions in New York City and select national markets.Media Contact:Alejandro HernandezNew York, NYUnited States

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.