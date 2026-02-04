DC Metro Area Piano Students Serve Communities Nationwide Through Dr. Oster's 'From Our Hands to Your Heart' Initiative

EAMA students perform at the Little Sisters of the Poor, Washington, DC, August 14, 2025 as part of the "From Our Hands to Your Heart" Initiative Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center - Muskogee, OK on August 25, 2025 Seabury at Friendship Terrace, Washington, DC, October 2, 2025

European Academy of Music and Art volunteers honor global observances including World Braille Day and the UN International Day of Older Persons

SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Students of Dr. Bella Eugenia Oster from the European Academy of Music and Art (EAMA) in Silver Spring, MD have brought classical music to communities across the nation through the "From Our Hands to Your Heart" initiative, a program established by Dr. Oster to connect musical excellence with compassionate service. Through this initiative, EAMA students perform for all ages who need help and support, from school aged children to older adults.

The young pianists, ranging in age from 10 to 16 years, are residents of the Washington DC metropolitan area, including Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. Since August 2025, they have performed at Ronald McDonald House Charities in Memphis, the Little Sisters of the Poor in Washington DC, the Oklahoma School for the Blind in Muskogee, and Friendship Terrace Retirement Community in Washington DC.

These performances coincide with significant global observances, demonstrating EAMA's commitment to meaningful community engagement. Students have honored World Braille Day and the UN International Day of Older Persons through dedicated musical programs.

The performers are Sarina Li, Daya Wampler, Victoria Zhong, Ahana Rao, Brian Liu, and Jayden Zhou. All are students of Dr. Oster and winners of the International Association for Musically Gifted Children’s International Piano Contest, presenting works by Beethoven, Bach/Busoni, Rachmaninov, Chopin, Liszt, Schubert, Schumann, Franck, Debussy, and others.

"Music has the power to unite people, heal souls, ease suffering, elevate thoughts, help optimize brain function, and guide behavioral aspirations," said Dr. Bella Eugenia Oster, Principal and Professor of Piano Performance at EAMA. "What we teach inside the music school must connect with service to others through performance. This principle is what gives our programs life."

Audience members have expressed appreciation for these performances. Following a concert dedicated to World Braille Day, one attendee responded, "Thank you kindly for this thoughtful musical dedication and lovely concert."

These responses reflect the mutual benefit that EAMA’s community service performances create. Students develop character and purpose through meaningful service, while audiences experience the healing power of classical music performed by dedicated young artists. Dr. Oster believes in bringing classical piano performances to communities of all kinds, using music as a means of expressing compassion, care, and respect for every individual.

Serving Diverse Communities

Through the "From Our Hands to Your Heart" initiative, EAMA students have reached:

• UNICEF (Virtual Concert): A milestone achievement for EAMA, this virtual concert celebrated the UN declared World Braille Day, reaching a global audience

• Hadley Helps (Virtual Concert): The largest education organization for Low Vision and Blind people in the world, celebrating UN declared World Braille Day

• Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center (Muskogee, OK): Veterans receiving care at this VA medical facility

• Ronald McDonald House Charities (Memphis, TN): Families of children receiving treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

• Little Sisters of the Poor (Washington DC): Elderly residents cared for by this Catholic religious institute

• Oklahoma School for the Blind (Muskogee, OK): Students with visual impairments

• Friendship Terrace Retirement Community (Washington DC): Seniors honored on the UN International Day of Older Persons

Dr. Oster’s "From Our Hands to Your Heart" program will continue annually, building on established partnerships while developing new relationships with communities in need. Dr. Oster has many concurrent running programs which help children grow into positive adults that are contributing members to society.

Maryland's Musical Ambassadors

From Silver Spring's diverse community, these young musicians become ambassadors of healing across the country. Their classical music education equips them to serve families in Tennessee, students in Oklahoma, seniors in Washington DC, and communities nationwide.

Under Dr. Oster's guidance, students have developed skills that allow them to tackle repertoire typically reserved for conservatory-level musicians. Dr. Oster's five decades of experience in music education have established EAMA as an institution where students regularly advance to perform at world-renowned venues including Carnegie Hall (NY), Royal Albert Hall (UK), Teatro Colón (Argentina), Bastille Opera House (France), Dubai Opera (UAE), and numerous others. Earlier this year, EAMA students performed to great acclaim at Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires.

This represents strong American values in action: excellence in education combined with service to others. EAMA students demonstrate that musical education, when approached properly, develops citizens who understand their responsibility to serve.

About the European Academy of Music and Art

Founded in 1991, the European Academy of Music and Art is located at 15420 New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland. Under the leadership of Dr. Bella Eugenia Oster, the academy provides comprehensive piano education for students ages 3-18, combining advanced technical training with music theory and performance opportunities. Students have performed at prestigious venues worldwide and have gained admission to leading universities including Harvard, MIT, Yale, Columbia, Cornell, Stanford, Duke, UC Berkeley and other elite institutions.

About the International Association for Musically Gifted Children

The International Association for Musically Gifted Children (IAMGC) supports the intellectual and artistic growth of children through classical piano study and international and national concert performances. The organization conducts annual international piano contests and provides performance opportunities for young musicians worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

