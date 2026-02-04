Mike Stetz Announces Release of 'Don't Stop the Presses,' a Satirical Thriller Addressing the Crisis in Local Journalism

Don't Stop the Presses: This story is to die for by Mike Stetz

Mike Stetz blends satire and suspense in a fast paced novel where a laid off reporter takes a newsroom hostage to publish a career defining corruption story.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mike Stetz releases Don't Stop the Presses This Story Is to Die For, a darkly comic Kindle edition thriller that turns the slow death of newspapers into a wild, tension filled farce. Set inside the San Diego Sun, the novel follows one reporter's escalating fight to expose political corruption after corporate layoffs silence the story that could have defined his career.

The book centers on Ben Roberts, a journalist on the verge of breaking the biggest story he has ever reported. His investigation points to a San Diego City Councilwoman, a mayoral hopeful, who is allegedly being bribed to vote in favor of a four billion dollar downtown professional football stadium. Just as Roberts is ready to publish, he is laid off, instantly becoming yesterday's news and watching his reporting disappear into the void.

With his work buried and his job gone, Roberts makes a desperate, outrageous choice. He storms the newsroom, takes editors hostage, and issues one demand, publish the Sunday paper with his investigation anchoring the front page. As police surround the building and the situation spirals, Roberts becomes the headline he never wanted to write, forcing everyone to confront what happens when truth is treated as expendable.

Inside the occupied newsroom, the story expands into a rebellious reinvention of the very institution Roberts is trying to save. Inspired by the chaos, he begins trading editors for other bitter, laid off reporters whose stories were also killed. With this tiny insurgent staff, Roberts imagines creating the Sun's greatest edition ever, a final burst of old school journalism, built on accountability, urgency, and the belief that the public still deserves the truth.

As Roberts races to get the paper out, one question drives the suspense. Who is behind the bribe. Is it the football team, downtown developers, or someone even more powerful. The answer delivers a shocking twist that raises the stakes from professional ruin to personal survival. Roberts has one last byline to file, but escaping alive will not be easy when the truth threatens the wrong people.

The book is now available, secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/9tA8CEc

