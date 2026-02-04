The Doctrine Of Eternal Hellfire Examined By Craig Lantz Offers A Hope Filled Reassessment Of A Christian Teaching

The Doctrine of Eternal Hellfire Examined: An In-Depth Study of the Nature and Duration of the Biblical Concept of Hellfire

The new theological study invites believers to reexamine the biblical concept of hell through careful scholarship, compassion, and faith.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For many thoughtful believers, the doctrine of eternal conscious torment raises a quiet but persistent question. How can a God of infinite love and perfect justice condemn souls to unending suffering? In The Doctrine of Eternal Hellfire Examined: An In-Depth Study of the Nature and Duration of the Biblical Concept of Hellfire, author Craig Lantz ThD PhD addresses this tension with scholarly rigor and pastoral sensitivity, offering readers a deeply considered theological exploration rooted in Scripture.

Rather than approaching the subject from skepticism or rebellion, Lantz frames the discussion as one born from sincere faith and a desire to reconcile doctrine with the revealed character of God in Jesus Christ. He acknowledges the emotional and spiritual weight the traditional understanding of hell carries, particularly for believers who struggle to align eternal torment with divine justice, mercy, and love.

The Doctrine of Eternal Hellfire Examined embarks on a comprehensive study of the biblical texts that have historically shaped the doctrine of eternal conscious torment. Lantz engages these passages directly, examining them within their historical context and paying close attention to linguistic nuance, literary genre, and the broader narrative of redemption found throughout Scripture. His approach moves beyond inherited assumptions and invites readers to examine what the biblical witness actually teaches.

Throughout the book, Lantz carefully evaluates foundational texts often cited in support of eternal torment, applying a critical but faithful lens. He situates these passages within the overarching scope of God's redemptive purposes, emphasizing that doctrine must be understood not in isolation, but in harmony with the totality of Scripture. In doing so, he challenges interpretations that, in his view, can foster fear based faith rather than trust grounded in love.

The inspiration behind this work stems from the doctrine's far reaching impact. Beliefs about hell shape how Christians understand evangelism, sin, justice, and the ultimate destiny of humanity. Lantz approaches the subject with pastoral responsibility, recognizing how deeply these teachings affect personal faith, emotional well being, and the perception of God's character.

