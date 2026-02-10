New firm Primary Talent Source offers hands-on approach to national talent search

Newly launched recruiting firm Primary Talent Source is accepting new clients

Cindy Fischler has launched Primary Talent Source, a national recruiting firm offering a personal, results-driven approach to hiring.

I built Primary Talent Source to give clients a more personal, hands-on recruiting experience; one focused on getting the right hire, not just filling a role.” — Cindy Fischler

PALMETTO, FL, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Talent acquisition veteran Cindy Fischler has officially launched Primary Talent Source , a national recruiting firm that provides a highly personalized, results-focused hiring experience for employers seeking long-term talent solutions. The firm began operations in November and is now, with the website launch, accepting new clients.After more than two decades in recruiting, Fischler founded Primary Talent Source to address a growing disconnect in the hiring process: employers overwhelmed by resumes but still struggling to make the right hire. The firm offers a hands-on, consultative recruiting experience that prioritizes quality over volume, focusing on candidate alignment, role fit and long-term success.“I built Primary Talent Source to give clients a more personal, hands-on recruiting experience; one focused on getting the right hire, not just filling a role,” said Fischler, founder of the firm. “I don’t focus on who’s available. I focus on who’s truly right for the role.”Primary Talent Source specializes in direct-hire recruiting across a wide range of industries, including technology, legal, sales, finance, marketing and executive leadership. The firm works with companies nationwide and emphasizes a relationship-driven approach that helps employers hire with confidence and clarity.Fischler’s process combines targeted outreach with thoughtful evaluation, helping clients avoid common hiring pitfalls by identifying professionals who are both qualified and aligned with company culture and goals. Candidates are guided through each step with discretion and transparency, ensuring a professional and respectful experience on both sides of the search.To learn more or begin a search, visit www.primarytalentsource.com About Primary Talent SourcePrimary Talent Source is a national recruiting firm founded by Cindy Fischler to help companies hire with greater clarity, care and long-term success. With more than 25 years of experience in talent acquisition, the firm provides direct-hire recruiting services across industries. Known for its hands-on, high-touch approach, Primary Talent Source focuses on candidate alignment and cultural fit, helping employers build stronger, more resilient teams. Learn more at www.primarytalentsource.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.