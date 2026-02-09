The Brooks Group Appoints Marlee Mauvis as Vice President of Sales

Marlee Mauvis, VP of Sales, The Brooks Group

New sales leader brings deep expertise in revenue growth and customer success

Marlee's expertise in delivering measurable outcomes for clients makes her an ideal fit to lead our sales organization as we continue to help companies develop world-class sales teams.” — Spencer Wixom, President and CEO, The Brooks Group

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brooks Group , a leading sales training and development company, today announced the appointment of Marlee Mauvis as Vice President of Sales. Mauvis brings deep expertise in sales execution, account management, customer success, and operational excellence."We're thrilled to welcome Marlee to The Brooks Group," said Spencer Wixom, President and CEO. "Her track record of building high-performing teams, driving double-digit revenue growth, and prioritizing both people and results aligns perfectly with our culture and mission. Marlee's expertise in delivering measurable outcomes for clients makes her an ideal fit to lead our sales organization as we continue to help companies develop world-class sales teams."Mauvis brings 25 years of proven field sales and sales leadership experience across multiple industries, most recently serving 15 years at Franklin Covey in roles including Global Client Partner and Managing Director. Her accomplishments include scaling global teams, driving 4x pipeline growth, expanding multi-year enterprise agreements, and achieving renewal rates exceeding 85 percent."I'm excited to join The Brooks Group because this organization aligns with what I value most —vision, leadership, people and a strong customer focus," said Mauvis. "There is a genuine commitment to do the right thing for clients and employees alike. This isn't just about delivering training; it's about achieving measurable outcomes and real ROI. It's an environment where I know I can make a true impact."Mauvis earned a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing and Industrial Relations from Saint Mary's University and completed the Chief Revenue Officer Program from Wharton. An alumna of the Arizona Valley Leadership Program, she is an active community advocate supporting organizations that expand financial access to post-secondary education, and help children with special needs thrive, Ability360, and Encircle Families. Marlee is also a contributing author to In Her Shoes Volume 2, sharing stories of the challenges and strengths of single parents.About The Brooks GroupWe unlock sales potential. The Brooks Group is a leading sales training and development company dedicated to helping organizations build high-performing sales teams. Through research-backed methodologies and customized training programs, The Brooks Group partners with clients to close skill gaps, drive revenue growth, and deliver measurable business results. Notable clients include Airbus, Avita Medical, Bobcat, Guaranty Bank, Hitachi Energy, Mack Trucks and Volvo Trucks, SANY Americas, Texas Instruments, and United States Air Force. To learn more about our proven sales training and development programs, assessments, and reinforcement tools, visit https://brooksgroup.com/ ###

