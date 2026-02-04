For Faded Love Continues The McGowan Saga With A Vivid Story Of Faith Hardship And Enduring Devotion

FOR FADED LOVE: THE MCGOWAN SAGA #2

Michael Loyd Story returns to post Civil War Texas, where survival hinges on family loyalty contested cattle and a steadfast belief in the Almighty.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Loyd Story expands his historical fiction series with For Faded Love The McGowan Saga Book Two, a sweeping continuation of They Rode From Round Rock that immerses readers in the unforgiving realities of Texas in the mid to late nineteenth century.

Set in the years following the Civil War, the novel captures a region battered by loss and uncertainty, and the families determined to seek justice and rebuild their lives through grit love and faith.

In Story’s depiction of the postwar South, hardship is everywhere, and Texas is no exception. Yet Texas holds a rare and volatile opportunity, vast numbers of wild cattle roaming the open land, free for the taking by those bold enough to claim them. As characters work to gather, forming a mixed brotherhood of races, and culture, to protect and drive these herds north, the novel reveals the dangers that came with the promise of survival, including theft rivalry, and the constant threat of violence from others seeking to take what has been earned.

At the heart of For Faded Love are three generations of two families now bound together through the marriage of Emmett and Verna Gallager McGowan. Their relationship, and the presence of Verna’s father, Fred Gallager whom vows vengeance for his murdered wife, and including the mother-in-law Mama Rosita Lafitte, a former child pirate with a big hole in her heart for her deceased daughter, anchors a story that is as much about people as it is about place. Story portrays daily frontier life with grounded detail, showing how labor sacrifice and community shaped a way of living that demanded resilience and resolve.

Story’s motivation for continuing the McGowan Saga is rooted in a desire to illuminate the personal cost of survival on the frontier. Through character driven storytelling and historical texture, he brings forward a portrait of Texas history that feels immediate and lived in, honoring the courage and perseverance required to endure in a demanding land.

For Faded Love The McGowan Saga Book Two will appeal to readers who enjoy historical fiction grounded in realism, multi-generational family sagas, and Western narratives where loyalty and faith are tested by harsh circumstances. Fans of frontier stories will find a richly atmospheric novel that emphasizes both the physical challenges of the era and the interior battles that define its characters.

