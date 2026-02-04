Southern Homes Team Wins Big at 2026 Dezzy Awards, Recognized Among the Nation's Top Realtors®

Tracy Mathis recognized as a Top Producing Realtor Nationwide with LPT Realty at the 2026 Dezzy Awards. Cory DiBenedetto recognized as a Top Producing Realtor Nationwide with LPT Realty at the 2026 Dezzy Awards. Ronnie George recognized as the Top Producing Realtor in the 70737 ZIP code with LPT Realty at the 2026 Dezzy Awards.

Southern Homes Team recognized at the 2026 Dezzy Awards as top producers within LPT Realty’s national brokerage network.

BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southern Homes Team , brokered by LPT Realty, is proud to announce multiple honors at the 2026 Dezzy Awards , recognizing top-producing real estate professionals within LPT Realty at the nationwide, state, and ZIP code levels. The awards highlight production excellence and performance across the brokerage’s national network of agents.At the 2026 Dezzy Awards, Tracy Mathis and Cory DiBenedetto were each named Top Producing RealtorsNationwide with LPT Realty, placing them among the highest-performing agents across the entire brokerage network. In addition to their nationwide recognition, Tracy Mathis was also honored as the Top Producing Realtorin the 70769 ZIP code (Prairieville, Louisiana), while Cory DiBenedetto received recognition as a Top Producing Realtorin Baton Rouge. Ronnie George was recognized as the Top Producing Realtorin the 70737 ZIP code (Gonzales, Louisiana) with LPT Realty, reflecting outstanding performance in the local market.“We’re incredibly honored to be recognized at the 2026 Dezzy Awards, both nationally and on a local level,” said Tracy Mathis, Associate Broker and Team Leader of the Southern Homes Team. “This recognition reflects the collective effort behind every listing we market and every client we serve. Our team is committed to delivering an elevated experience through thoughtful marketing, strong communication, and results-driven strategy.”Cory DiBenedetto added, “To be recognized nationwide within a brokerage of LPT Realty’s size and growth is incredibly humbling. Our focus has always been on delivering results for our clients, and this recognition reinforces that our approach is working.”Ronnie George emphasized the team-driven culture behind the achievements: “These awards reflect not just individual production, but the collaborative environment we’ve built as a team. We support one another, share best practices, and stay focused on providing a high level of service to every buyer and seller we work with.”The Dezzy Awards are presented annually by LPT Realty to recognize top-producing agents across multiple performance categories. These award recognitions come as the Southern Homes Team continues to expand its digital presence and refine its marketing systems, incorporating professional photography and video, targeted online advertising, and data-driven campaign optimization. The team’s boutique, relationship-first model—combined with modern marketing strategies—has helped elevate property exposure and drive strong outcomes for clients.The Southern Homes Team continues to serve buyers and sellers throughout East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Livingston Parishes, providing personalized guidance, strategic marketing, and full-service representation for residential real estate transactions across the Greater Baton Rouge area.About Southern Homes TeamSouthern Homes Team is a boutique real estate team based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, brokered by LPT Realty. Known for personalized service, strong market knowledge, and results-driven representation, the team helps buyers and sellers navigate the Greater Baton Rouge real estate market with confidence. Learn more at www.MovingTo225.com and read the full announcement on the Southern Homes Team’s 2026 Dezzy Awards recognition here

