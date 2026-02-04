GEORGIA, February 4 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Dongwon Autopart Technology plans to invest $30 million in a new production facility in Emanuel County. The automotive project is anticipated to create 200 new jobs over the next several years.

“Georgia’s thriving automotive industry is creating new opportunities for Georgians statewide, no matter their zip code,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “We are excited for this project to bring new jobs to Emanuel County and see its impact on this community for years to come.”

Established in 1971, Dongwon Autopart Technology supplies components such as doorframes, seat frames, and battery frames to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company supports more than 500 direct jobs in the Southeast, including in Hogansville, Georgia, at facilities that will remain operational.

“Dongwon Autopart Technology has been in the United States since 2003, and we are proud to be part of growing the state’s automotive industry – then and now,” said Heather Hollstein, Human Resources Manager at Dongwon Autopart Technology. “Thank you to Emanuel County for welcoming us. We remain committed to excellence and supplying internal and external customers with the highest quality products and service.”

Construction on Dongwon Autopart Technology’s new manufacturing facility will be located at the Hwy 297 Industrial Park near Swainsboro. The company will be hiring for positions such as management, system leads, and production personnel. Hiring is expected to begin in 2026.

“The Georgia House of Representatives is committed to bringing high-quality jobs to rural communities,” said Representative Butch Parrish, Chairman of the House Rules Committee. “I am proud that Emanuel County’s work alongside state partners is delivering jobs to Georgians in the region, and my home community looks forward to welcoming Dongwon Autopart Technology to southeast Georgia.”

“We are pleased, and very excited, to welcome Dongwon Autopart Technology to Emanuel County,” said Chairman Will Donaldson, Emanuel County Development Authority. “It’s especially gratifying to see our time, energy, and investment in economic development pay off for our community.”

“It has been a pleasure working with Dongwon’s leadership team in assisting them locate the site of their new, state of the art manufacturing facility in our 297 Industrial Park,” said Ken Warnock, CEO of the Emanuel County Development Authority. “This will be the single largest new economic development project for Emanuel County in over 30 years.”

Director of Project Implementation and Supplier Strategy Alyce Thornhill represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Emanuel County Development Authority, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Power, and Georgia Quick Start.

“The automotive industry is expanding outward along the I-16 corridor as suppliers choose strategic locations with access to OEMs and Georgia’s ports,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Dongwon Autopart Technology’s second location in Georgia is a testament to the robust growth of Georgia’s automotive industry, which has been creating jobs across the state for more than 100 years. Congratulations to Emanuel County for the new opportunities this investment will create across the community.”

