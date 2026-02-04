BrainChip Announces Immediate Availability of Akida™ Pico for Remote Evaluation via FPGA Cloud

Ultra-Low-Power NPU core BrainChip

Brainchip Limited Holding Co (ASX:BRN)

By providing remote access to our Akida IP via FPGAs, we are removing the traditional hardware barriers for engineers, developers can now prove their AI concepts in minutes, not months.” — Sean Hehir, CEO of BrainChip

LAGUNA HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY), the world’s first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, brain-inspired AI, today announced that its Akida™ Pico—the industry's lowest-power AI acceleration co-processor—is now available for immediate evaluation via its Akida FPGA Cloud. This remote access platform allows system designers to benchmark and validate neuromorphic models on live hardware without the need for local physical boards, drastically reducing development cycles for the next generation of intelligent wearables and sensors.Evaluating Akida Pico AdvantageAkida Pico is purpose-built to accelerate limited use-case-specific neural networks with a power profile of less than a single milliwatt. It is ideal for "always-on" monitoring, such as:Voice & Audio: Wake detection, keyword spotting, and noise reduction.Presence Detection: Intelligent doorbells and wearable AI that "wake up" larger system processors only when a relevant event is detected.Healthcare: Real-time monitoring of medical vital signs in portable devices.Industrial: Vibration analysis, preventive maintenanceHardware-Free Prototyping via Remote FPGA AccessAkida FPGA Cloud service provides a pre-configured environment where designers can upload their models—created using standard frameworks like TensorFlow/Keras and PyTorch via the MetaTF™ software flow—and run them on remotely hosted Akida IP.Verify Performance: Quantify latency and power consumption before committing to silicon.Scale Effortlessly: Access various configurations from one to six neural nodes.Rapid Prototyping: Immediately test the capabilities of Akida 2's event-based engine through a secure, browser-based Jupyter Labs environment.“By providing remote access to our Akida IP via FPGAs, we are removing the traditional hardware barriers for engineers,” said Sean Hehir, CEO at BrainChip. “Whether they are optimizing a high-performance robot or a sub-milliwatt wearable, developers can now prove their AI concepts in minutes, not months”.BrainChip experts will host a webinar demonstrating Akida Pico on Akida FPGA in the Cloud on February 24th at 8 a.m. PSTAbout BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)BrainChip is the worldwide leader in Edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition and processing data with unmatched efficiency, precision, and energy economy. BrainChip’s Temporal Event-based Neural Networks (TENNs) build on State-Space Models (SSMs) with time-sensitive, event-driven frameworks, ideal for real-time streaming applications. These innovations make low-power Edge AI deployable across industries such as aerospace, autonomous vehicles, robotics, industrial IoT, consumer devices, and wearables. BrainChip is advancing the future of intelligent computing, bringing AI closer to the sensor and closer to real-time.Explore more at www.brainchip.comInvestor Contact:ir@brainchip.comTrevor FranzLancaster Grove Capital

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.