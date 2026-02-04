HAWK Security Group Emerges from Stealth to Unveil ‘HAWK ONE’: the Premier Security Membership for High-Visibility Lives

HAWK Security Group launches from stealth

A membership-first security architecture that replaces fragmented privacy tools with one relationship, one plan, and a real team that stays with you.

Too much of the industry still sells theater that redirects risk rather than reducing it. HAWK ONE is how we scale what we’ve done quietly for years: one membership, one team, one operational picture.” — Ari Davies, Global CEO at HAWK Security Group

SANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HAWK Security Group has announced the launch of HAWK ONE , a premier security membership designed for privacy, safety, and peace of mind. Built for high-visibility individuals, families, and private teams, HAWK ONE combines a secure device, continuous overwatch, and clear escalation protocols delivered with discreet, white-glove support.HAWK ONE replaces the typical patchwork of “popular” apps, default settings, and disconnected vendors with a cohesive program that evolves with a member’s lifestyle, travel, and risk profile. Every tier includes a secure phone configured and ready to use, 24/7 overwatch and alerts, a dedicated support team with an escalation path to real people, guidance for higher-risk moments, and ongoing maintenance to keep security posture current.The membership is delivered through a simple, four-step experience: a private consult, white-glove setup, always-on protection, and quarterly reviews that adjust coverage as life changes. Availability is limited, as membership is capped to maintain responsiveness.The company also announced it has recently come out of stealth . For the better part of a decade, HAWK Security Group operated quietly, serving family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and high-profile clients whose lives made discretion non-negotiable. The firm is now expanding its visibility in response to a threat environment where digital, physical, financial, and reputational risks converge, yet protection remains fragmented.“Security is rarely the objective; it’s the byproduct,” said Ari Davies, Global CEO at HAWK Security Group. “Our clients don’t want ‘more security’ for its own sake. They want freedom, continuity, and peace of mind. Too much of the industry still sells theater that redirects risk rather than reducing it. HAWK ONE is how we scale what we’ve done quietly for years: one membership, one team, one operational picture. Always on, with real people who can act when something feels off. No bots. No call centers. No panic.”HAWK ONE is built for globally mobile lives and travelers, executives and decision makers, public figures and families in the spotlight, individuals facing harassment or known adversaries, and family offices and private teams supporting high-net-worth lives. Learn more at https://hawksec.com/hawk-one/ About HAWK Security GroupHAWK Security Group is a global firm providing discreet, high-touch security and privacy support for high-visibility individuals, families, and organizations. Originally founded as a boutique consultancy, HAWK operates by referral and emphasizes quiet capability in securing both the digital and physical realities of some of the world's most targeted clients. The firm is led by partners with diverse institutional backgrounds, including professional services, military leadership, law enforcement, and specialist technical domains. HAWK maintains a global operational footprint, designed to ensure continuity of protection across all regions and time zones. Learn more at https://hawksec.com/ Media ContactHAWK Security Groupinfo@hawksec.com

