Alejandro Hernandez, CEO of ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC, Joins Keller Williams New York City

MANHATTAN , NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alejandro Hernandez, CEO of ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC, has joined Keller Williams New York City (KWNYC), expanding his firm’s brokerage affiliation while maintaining its independent advisory operations and established Manhattan headquarters.Through this affiliation, ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC will be associated with Keller Williams New York City, located at 360 Madison Avenue, 9th Floor, New York, NY 10017. The firm will continue to operate from its headquarters at 12 East 49th Street, New York, NY 10017, ensuring continuity of service for clients.Founded and led by Hernandez, ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC provides strategic real estate advisory services to buyers, sellers, investors, and international clients involved in residential and investment real estate transactions in New York City and select national markets. The affiliation with KWNYC provides access to Keller Williams’ technology platform, professional training, and global referral network, while preserving ARH’s independent advisory model and leadership structure.“Keller Williams New York City offers a collaborative environment and infrastructure that aligns with our long-term vision,” said Hernandez. “This affiliation strengthens our ability to serve clients while allowing ARH to retain its identity and headquarters in Midtown Manhattan .”The move reflects ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC’s continued growth and its focus on delivering informed, client-centered real estate advisory services in an increasingly complex market.About ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLCARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC is a New York–based real estate advisory firm providing representation and strategic guidance in residential and investment real estate transactions. The firm serves individuals, families, investors, and international clients seeking professional real estate services in New York City and beyond.About Keller Williams New York CityKeller Williams New York City is a leading real estate brokerage offering agents and clients access to innovative technology, comprehensive training, and a global referral network.Media Contact:ARH Real Estate Advisory Group LLC12 East 49th StreetNew York, NY 10017United States

