Attorney General James Releases Footage from Investigation into Death of Dmitry Zass

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released footage from nearby security cameras and two body-worn cameras that her office obtained as part of its ongoing investigation into the death of Dmitry Zass, who died on January 8, 2026 following an encounter with members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in Manhattan.

At 10:52 p.m. on January 8, a man flagged down NYPD officers and pointed out a car stopped in traffic that had been involved in a motor vehicle collision. As the NYPD officers approached the stopped car, the driver, Mr. Zass, got out of the car and pointed what appeared to be a gun at the officers. Officers discharged their service weapons, striking Mr. Zass. Mr. Zass was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A pellet pistol was recovered at the scene.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

The release of this footage is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter or any opinion as to how or whether any individual may be charged with a crime.

Warning: These videos contain content that viewers may find disturbing.