STANLEY MOSKOWITZ SELECTED FOR THE EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD BY IAOTP

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, is proud to announce that Stanley Moskowitz, Chairman of Feeasy,️was recently chosen for The Executive Chairman Lifetime Achievement Award given by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication and commitment to the industry.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in and of itself, only a few select members are chosen for the prestigious Executive Chairman Lifetime Achievement Award. These special honorees are selected for this award based on their longevity in their fields, contributions to society, and impact on their industries. Stanley Moskowitz will be honored with the Executive Chairman Lifetime Achievement Award at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in NYC.With more than four decades of experience as CEO of Petroleum & Franchise Capital, providing financing to experienced, real estate-based retail petroleum operators and Dunkin’ Donuts franchisees, Stanley has proven himself to be an expert in his field. A dynamic, results-driven leader, Mr. Moskowitz now serves as Chairman of Feeasy.Mr. Moskowitz collaborated with co-founders Jac Credaroli and John Giannone to create Feeasyin Greenwich, Connecticut, and the results were immediate and transformative. In less than two years, the Feeasyorigination platform has offered real estate agents and brokers nationwide the opportunity to create greater value for their clients’ properties by addressing an untapped niche market. Feeasy is a financial technology platform designed to help individuals obtain loans for real estate-related expenses, including moving costs, first month’s rent, security deposits, and painting and staging services. The platform connects borrowers with lending partners offering unsecured, fixed-rate loans.In conjunction with Jac and John’s extensive real estate experience, Stanley’s deep expertise in consumer and corporate finance has been a driving force behind the company’s meteoric rise. The Feeasy business model benefits all participants in the real estate ecosystem, including homeowners who achieve higher sale prices, real estate agents and brokers who earn increased commissions, and construction professionals, contractors, stagers, and service providers who support property enhancements.Prior to embarking on his distinguished career, Stanley earned his MBA in Corporate Finance from St. John’s University.Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Stanley Moskowitz has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, he will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. This year, he will be honored with the prestigious Executive Chairman Lifetime Achievement Award at IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City, December 2026Looking back, Stanley attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and mentors along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.For more information on Mr. Moskowitz, please visit www.itsfeeasy.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

