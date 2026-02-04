Former Deputy Indicted, Charged with Rape of Vulnerable Adult

CUMBERLAND COUNTY –An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment of a former Cumberland County deputy on rape charges.

In October 2025, at the request of 13th Judicial District Attorney General Bryant Dunaway, agents began investigating allegations involving John Coley Jr. (DOB 12-25-1982). At the time, Coley was employed as a deputy for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. During the investigation, agents developed information that, while off duty, Coley sexually assaulted a vulnerable adult. Coley was placed on administrative leave in October when these allegations were brought forth, and he was officially terminated in November.

Yesterday, the Cumberland County Grand Jury indicted Coley and charged him with two counts of Rape. On Wednesday morning, Coley turned himself into the Cumberland County Jail, where authorities subsequently booked him into custody. At the time of this release, he is being held on $1,000,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

