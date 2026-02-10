Keis To Joi Debuts at Bergan American Furs & Fashion

Keis To Joi handbags displayed at Bergen American Furs & Fashion in Montclair, New Jersey. Editorial image from Keis To Joi's Keis Within Collection, highlighting craftsmanship and design.

Luxury accessories brand Keis To Joi announces its boutique placement at Bergen American Furs & Fashion during Fashion Week.

This placement allows clients to experience Keis To Joi in a setting where craftsmanship, intention, and legacy are valued, reflecting our belief that true luxury begins within.” — Joy A.M Frazier, Founder Keis To Joi

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxury accessories brand Keis To Joi announces its boutique placement at Bergen American Furs & Fashion, a fifth-generation luxury furrier redefining heritage fashion through experience, craftsmanship, and community.Founded by Joy A. M. Frazier, Keis To Joi is a made-to-order luxury handbag brand built on the belief that true luxury begins within. Each piece in the debut Keis Within Collection is designed as an object of personal meaning, guided by three pillars: Wisdom, Courage, and Heart , reflecting the brand’s mission to build legacy through community and intention.The collection is now available at Bergen’s newly redesigned Montclair boutique, a destination that transforms the traditional furrier into a year-round luxury experience rooted in education, intimacy, and legacy. Select Keis To Joi styles are available in-store, with made-to-order services offered directly through the boutique, an approach that embodies the brand’s philosophy of inclusive exclusivity.The relationship was initiated following Keis To Joi launch at the historic Rockefeller Mansion showroom in New York City. What followed was a natural alignment of values: craftsmanship, intention, and the belief that luxury should be experienced, not rushed.Keis To Joi handbags are manufactured in France by Atelier Jean Rousseau , a heritage leather house with over 70 years of expertise, ensuring heirloom-quality pieces designed to endure across generations.Launching during Fashion Week, this boutique placement invites clients to experience modern luxury as story, substance, and legacy. Like fine furs, Keis To Joi handbags make a statement without saying a word , defined by presence, purpose, and longevity.For more information, visit www.keistojoi.com or www.bergenamericanfursandfashion.com or email Press@keistojoi.com.To experience the collection in person, visit Bergen American Furs & Fashion,42 Church Street, Montclair, NJ.

