George Mason-led study highlights how XR is reshaping health care training across the country

Extended reality can give students experiences they might otherwise miss, but its success depends on thoughtful design, accessibility, and support.

XR technologies are evolving quickly, and it's exciting how ready educators are to embrace the tools and build the evidence to support what we're already seeing in practice.” — Bethany Cieslowski, DNP

FAIRFAX , VA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extended reality (XR) can give students experiences they might otherwise miss, but its success depends on thoughtful design, accessibility, and support.

Immersive technologies like virtual and augmented reality are no longer experimental. They're redefining how future health professionals learn. A new national study led by George Mason University's Bethany Cieslowski offers the first comprehensive look at what's working, what's not, and where the field needs to go next.

"The pace of advancement has been surprising," said Cieslowski. "XR technologies are evolving quickly, and aligning more closely with educational needs. What's most exciting is how ready educators are to embrace the tools and build the evidence to support what we're already seeing in practice."

Cieslowski, chief innovation officer for immersive technologies at the College of Public Health, co-authored the Nurse Educator paper with George Mason colleagues Deb Derner, Janine Doran, Andrea Landis, and Corbin Rickerby, as well as collaborators from Johns Hopkins, the University of Central Florida, and other major institutions. The review synthesizes more than 100 studies to gauge how extended reality (XR)—an umbrella term for virtual, augmented, and mixed reality—is changing the ways health care professionals train and learn.

XR lets students step into realistic clinical scenarios: inserting IV lines, communicating with patients, observing changes in the skin, or practicing pediatric triage in a 3-D emergency room. It can also bring rare experiences, like mass-casualty training or interprofessional teamwork, into accessible virtual formats.

But the authors caution that integrating XR into the classroom is far from straightforward. Poorly designed programs can overwhelm students with sensory input, increasing cognitive load. Some learners experience motion sickness or can't comfortably use headsets. Privacy is another concern, as some XR platforms collect detailed user data. Successful use also demands trained faculty, strong technical support, and sustainable funding to keep pace with constant updates.

Beyond those logistical hurdles, the paper highlights a larger issue: the field still lacks long-term data. Early results are promising—showing strong engagement and skill transfer—but few studies have measured how immersive learning translates to real-world outcomes.

The study also maps out the next frontier. Artificial intelligence can tailor simulations on the fly, while new haptic technology lets users feel texture, weight, and resistance. And lighter, more ergonomic headsets will make immersive learning more adaptive, natural, and realistic.

"These technologies are quickly becoming fundamental to the field," said Landis, associate professor of Nursing and Certified Healthcare Simulation Educator. "When they're used with intention—not just for technology's sake—we're seeing them improve knowledge retention, skill development, and collaboration."

The full article, "Extended Reality in Health Care Simulation: Current State, Challenges, and Future Directions," appears in the October 2025 issue of Nurse Educator and is available for free online this month.

