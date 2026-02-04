Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit against Bexar County, the Bexar County Commissioners Court, and multiple county officials for unlawfully allocating taxpayer dollars to fund the legal defense of individuals unlawfully present in the United States who are facing federal deportation proceedings.

On December 16, 2025, the Bexar County Commissioners Court approved the allocation of $566,181 in county funds to provide legal services to illegal immigrants under Bexar County’s Immigration Legal Services (“ILS”) fund. Reports have indicated that the amount Bexar County has allocated for this illegal program could exceed over $1 million dollars.

Subsidizing private deportation-defense legal services confers no public benefit, serves predominantly private radical interests, and falls well outside of the County’s lawful authority.

“Leftists in Bexar County have no authority to use taxpayer dollars to fund their radical, criminal-loving agenda,” said Attorney General Paxton. “State funds cannot underwrite deportation-defense services for individuals unlawfully present in the country. This use of hardworking Texans’ dollars is a flagrant violation of state law and the Texas Constitution.”

Attorney General Paxton is seeking a TRO, injunctive relief, and a declaratory judgment to immediately halt the unlawful expenditure of public funds and to prevent Bexar County from entering into or renewing any contracts that fund deportation defense or immigration related legal services in violation of state law.

To read the lawsuit, click here.