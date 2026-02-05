Verified-Love Introduces a Free Public Directory to Help People Stay Alert in Online Relationships

A Community-Powered Way to Stay Safe in International Online Relationships

QUéBEC CITY, QUéBEC, CANADA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online relationships has become a normal part of modern life. A simple message can lead to a friendship, a relationship, or, unfortunately, a confusing situation that feels nothing like what was promised. Many men who look for genuine connections abroad eventually discover that the person they’ve been speaking with might not be who she claimed to be. Some encounter mixed stories, unusual requests, or photos that appear under several different names. Others realize that someone’s identity may have been misused without her knowledge.To give people a clearer picture of what may be happening behind the screen, verified-love-blacklist.com has launched a public directory built on user-submitted reports . The idea is straightforward: real experiences shared openly can help others avoid the same misunderstandings or emotional losses.A place where users can speak up and compare experiencesThe directory collects reports from men who noticed details that seemed out of place during their conversations online. These may include:- conflicting personal information,- sudden requests involving money or travel,- familiar-sounding messages that repeat across different profiles,- photos appearing on unrelated accounts,- signs of possible identity misuse.Every entry published on the site includes a reminder that the information comes directly from users. The platform does not label anyone a scammer or make judgments about an individual’s intentions. In many situations, the woman shown in a photo may have nothing to do with the communication that took place. Her picture may have been copied from social media or from another site entirely. The goal is awareness, not accusation.Why this type of resource matters nowIn recent years, online communication has become more complex. New tools make it easy to create polished profiles, convincing stories, and images that seem completely real. What once took effort now takes minutes. As a result, people often struggle to understand whether the person they’re speaking with is genuine or part of something misleading.A public directory serves as an early warning system. It does not replace careful judgment, but it gives men a chance to see whether others reported similar concerns. Sometimes just knowing that a profile raised the same questions for someone else is enough to prevent a painful or costly mistake.Built with fairness, privacy, and caution in mindFrom the very beginning, the project was shaped around responsible use:- Reports are reviewed before being published.- Entries describe experiences, not conclusions.- Individuals can request immediate removal if their photo or information was used without permission.- Personal details are limited to what is necessary for context.The directory encourages respectful, thoughtful use of online communication.By giving space for real stories while keeping the tone measured, the platform aims to help people navigate online dating with more confidence and fewer surprises.About verified-love .comVerified-Love is an independent service that helps users avoid fraud in international connections — from fake profiles and dishonest agencies to forged documents and AI-generated identities. The platform verifies documents, analyzes communication patterns, checks photos, and reviews agencies to provide clarity before users commit time, money, or emotions.

