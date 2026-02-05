NightLamp Announces Partnership with Agingo to Build Privacy-First Peer-to-Peer Platform for Parents and Caregivers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One in four U.S. households, millions of Americans, support a loved one with a mental health challenge. Yet parents and caregivers navigating these realities often lack a trusted, secure place to connect, share real-world experiences, and make informed care decisions. Today, NightLamp announces a partnership with Agingo to build a peer-to-peer network to protect user privacy designed specifically to support caregivers and parents of individuals living with mental health challenges.

Parents of children with mental health challenges, in particular, face long wait times, limited specialist access, rising costs, and increasing responsibility for care coordination. Despite being on the front lines of the mental health system, they are often left without reliable, experience-based information or peer support. NightLamp was designed to transform that situation.

NightLamp is a privacy-first peer-to-peer network that allows caregivers to securely and anonymously share real-world experiences and insights without centralized data ownership, with a strong initial focus on parents supporting children and young adults with mental health conditions. The platform enables users to anonymously post, share, and compare real-life experiences, care options, costs, and reviews, offering practical insight not available through traditional healthcare systems or social platforms.

“Caregivers and parents are carrying an extraordinary emotional and logistical burden,” said the founders of NightLamp. “They are managing crises, coordinating care, navigating insurance, and making high-stakes decisions—often while working full-time and without formal medical training. Yet no trusted platform exists for them to safely learn from one another. NightLamp was built to give caregivers and parents a secure place to connect, be heard, and make better-informed decisions.”

At the heart of NightLamp is a commitment to privacy, security, and user autonomy. The platform is designed to maximize anonymity, data protection, and user control, ensuring sensitive discussions remain private, secure, and free from commercial exploitation. NightLamp has partnered with Agingo, whose software platform provides secure, auditable control of information and permissions within privacy-first peer-to-peer applications.

Agingo’s role in the partnership reflects a broader focus on building durable infrastructure for peer-driven platforms. “NightLamp reflects a shift toward systems designed around real-world coordination rather than short term engagement,” said Jacob Hall, CEO of Agingo. “Our partnership is focused on enabling systems that support informed decision-making, long-term participation, and durable value creation. These are the characteristics that allow platforms to endure as categories mature.”

This approach aligns with a broader shift in healthcare over the past five years. Declining trust in institutions, reduced federal funding, provider shortages, inflation, and higher out-of-pocket costs have pushed caregivers and parents to become more self-directed in how they seek information and support. During and after the COVID-19 pandemic, families increasingly turned to online communities and alternative sources for guidance. NightLamp meets this moment by offering a secure, transparent, and purpose-built platform for peer-driven support.

By empowering caregivers and parents, especially those navigating mental health challenges, NightLamp aims to transform how families support one another and drive meaningful change across the mental health landscape. NightLamp is currently in discussions with parents and caregivers, strategic partners, and is raising capital to advance platform development.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.