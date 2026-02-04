Fulfilled: My Journey As An Evangelical Hospice Chaplain Delivers A Moving Testament To Faith, Presence, & Humanity

Author Tom Sundima Simbo

Rev. Tom Sundima Simbo offers an intimate, compassionate memoir of walking alongside patients and families during life's most vulnerable moments.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rev. Tom Sundima Simbo announces the release of Fulfilled: My Journey as an Evangelical Hospice Chaplain, a spiritually grounded memoir that explores what it means to be human together. Drawn from his experience serving in hospice care, the book presents a powerful narrative of faith, compassion, and the sacred responsibility of accompanying others at the end of life.

Fulfilled moves beyond a traditional account of hospice work to focus on the emotional and spiritual realities shared by patients, families, and caregivers. Rev. Simbo recounts moments of courage, profound grief, and unexpected grace, illustrating how human connection can transcend differences in belief, background, and circumstance.

The book has been recognized for its authenticity and depth, including praise from Dr. Shirlee E. Turner, former Chief Medical Officer of The Denver Hospice, who emphasizes that Fulfilled is not simply about hospice, nor only about a chaplain's role. Instead, it is a reminder that people are often more alike than they realize, and that shared humanity remains central, even in life's final season.

Rev. Simbo's inspiration for writing Fulfilled arises from a calling to serve people in moments that are often private, painful, and misunderstood. His journey highlights faith as a source of courage and compassion, rather than division. The book underscores that meaning is not always found in answers, but in companionship, dignity, and care offered without condition.

Fulfilled will resonate with readers interested in spirituality, caregiving, pastoral ministry, and end-of-life reflection. It is especially relevant for chaplains, clergy, hospice professionals, healthcare workers, caregivers, and anyone seeking a deeper understanding of grief, empathy, and the quiet power of being present.

Rev. Tom Sundima Simbo is a board-certified evangelical chaplain whose work centers on spiritual care, dignity, and accompaniment at the end of life. Through his writing, he gives voice to experiences that are often left unspoken, offering insight shaped by service, faith, and compassion.

The book is available on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/8uqnQm2

