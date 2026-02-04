Walkability initiative is a win-win partnership for Alexandria City residents and George Mason researchers

George Mason researchers will implement an action plan to increase walkability with funding from the Virginia Walkability Action Institute.

We are creating and enhancing built environments and infrastructure that make healthier habits like walking and biking a possibility for all.” — Iulia Fratlia, PhD

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Imagine living in a place where you can comfortably send your child and their friends on a safe route to your local library on foot or by bike. How about being able to engage in physical activity by simply accessing an expansive network of trails that might connect parks to local suburbs? This is what walkability looks like—and walkability is public health,” said social science researcher Iulia Fratila, an assistant professor in the Department of Global and Community Health at George Mason University.

Fratlia participated as a cohort member of the 2025 Virginia Walkability Action Institute (VWAI) and was awarded $9,000 in funding to enhance a local park in Alexandria, Virginia. In partnership with the City of Alexandria Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities (RPCA), Fratila and third-year undergraduate social work student Bryce Neuman devised the plan for the Alexandria City Ben Brenman Park project, which aims to encourage walkability, promote physical activity among community members, and improve access to fitness.

Fratlia emphasizes the role of partnerships in bringing sustainable change to fruition. “A partnership like this is a win for everyone involved," she said. "Academic researchers bring knowledge and expertise on the science that shapes health outcomes and the potential prevention efforts and the governmental agencies can bring resources and design structures that support health-promoting landscapes and decision-making.”

The goal of the Ben Brenman Park project is to upgrade a trail segment in the south side of the park that has been underdeveloped and underutilized. The anticipated result is more walking and community engagement, healthier residents in the city of Alexandria and surrounding areas, and addressing health and recreation access gaps.

“We need to make sure we are creating and enhancing built environments and infrastructure that make healthier habits like walking and biking a possibility for all,” said Fratlia.

Neuman joined the Ben Brenman Park project to explore her interest in the built and natural environment as an important factor of public health as well as connections to macro-level social work dimensions. Together, Fratlia and Neuman developed the project’s action plan and strategic goals that guided them through the project proposal and implementation process.

Fratlia attended the farmers' market held at the park to distribute QR codes linking to the survey, and the RPCA emailed the survey to the city residents via their newsletter. These data collection methods garnered more than 400 responses. Based on the survey responses, the community identified priorities, including planting native trees and plants and installing adult fitness equipment in the park. Subsequently, the RPCA Urban Planning team created a plan outlining the proposed layout for exercise equipment and tree plantings.

“I am looking forward to being able to see the final product implemented at the park and see that positive change. I’m particularly excited about the addition of native wildlife around the park, and I hope the people who live near and visit the park also appreciate the changes,” said Neuman.

In addition to the pitch and execution of the Ben Brenman Park project, the VWAI program, in partnership with Equitable Cities LLC, involved attending distance learning modules and in-person workshopsfocused on topics such as Placemaking and Tactical Urbanism, the Economic Impact and Sustainability of Active Transportation Investment, Inclusive Community Engagement, Safe Routes programming, and Complete Streets initiatives. This experience allowed Fratila and Neuman to apply public health principles to a real-world built environment project while engaging directly with community members to address their needs and priorities.

The park enhancement project, which has officially been named a case study by the VWAI, is scheduled to be completed in early 2026 and will be installed by the City of Alexandria Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities. The VWAI is a program of the Virginia Department of Health and is supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

