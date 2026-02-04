Avistone Acquires Pike Center, a Multi-Tenant Shallow-Bay Industrial Park in Atlanta’s I-85 North Corridor

Avistone Pike Center

The three-building, 96,651 SF shallow-bay business park is located in Atlanta’s I-85 North Corridor and aligns with Avistone’s industrial strategy.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avistone, a private real estate investment firm focused on acquiring and operating multi-tenant industrial properties in high-growth U.S. markets, announced today the acquisition of Pike Center, a three-building, 96,651 square-foot shallow-bay industrial business park located in Atlanta’s I-85 North Corridor.

Pike Center is strategically positioned within one of Metro Atlanta’s most active industrial submarkets, supported by a diversified tenant base of e-commerce, wholesale distribution, technology, light manufacturing, and construction trade users. At acquisition, the property benefits from strong in-place occupancy, durable cash flow, and additional upside through continued leasing and operational enhancements.

“This acquisition is a perfect fit for Avistone’s portfolio and long-term strategy,” said Dan Culler, Chief Executive Officer of Avistone. “Pike Center embodies exactly what we look for in today’s market — a well-located, multi-tenant shallow-bay industrial asset with strong in-place income, a diversified tenant roster, and the opportunity to drive additional value through hands-on ownership. We believe assets like this offer compelling risk-adjusted returns while providing durable cash flow for our investors.”

Avistone sourced the opportunity off-market, leveraging its established presence and operating history in the Atlanta industrial market. The firm plans to execute its proven ownership strategy, which includes proactive leasing, targeted capital improvements, and disciplined asset management.

Debt placement for the acquisition was arranged in partnership with JLL Capital Markets, with Jack Britton and Wells Waller leading the financing effort on behalf of Avistone. The financing structure aligns with Avistone’s focus on conservative leverage and long-term stability.

“This transaction reflects our continued confidence in the shallow-bay industrial sector and our commitment to acquiring assets that combine current income with meaningful upside,” Culler added. “We appreciate the strong execution and partnership from the JLL Capital Markets team in delivering an efficient and competitive financing solution.”

With the acquisition of Pike Center, Avistone continues to expand its industrial footprint in key growth markets while remaining focused on assets that offer resilient cash flow and long-term value creation.

About Avistone

Avistone is a real estate investment management firm specializing in the acquisition and operation of multi-tenant shallow-bay and flex industrial properties across select U.S. growth markets. The firm focuses on assets with strong in-place cash flow and value-add potential, applying disciplined underwriting and risk management to deliver consistent, risk-adjusted returns to its investors. Since our inception in 2013, Avistone has acquired 28 industrial properties totaling 4.4 million square feet.

