Sentinel Global Launches Litigation Intelligence Service for Law Firms

Sentinel Global Logo

Forensic Intelligence Service Helps Law Firms Quantify Litigation Risk And Recovery Probability Before Filing, Funding, Or Taking Contingency Cases.

Complex businesses rarely create clarity. Sentinel’s novelty is that it removes complexity by solving a single problem: helping people avoid fraud before it becomes expensive, public, or irreversible.” — Josh Kirk. Founder/CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sentinel Global today announced the launch of its Litigation, Due Diligence & Outcome Intelligence Brief, a forensic intelligence service designed to help law firms quantify litigation risk and recovery probability before filing lawsuits, funding cases, or accepting contingency engagements.Unlike traditional investigations or forensic services, Sentinel’s platform produces probability-weighted outcome models that allow counsel to evaluate whether a case should be filed, how aggressively to proceed, and what recovery is realistically achievable.“We don’t sell investigations,” said Josh Kirk, founder of Sentinel Global. “We deliver decision-grade intelligence. Law firms don’t need narrative reports — they need quantified answers about what is recoverable, how long it will take, and what could derail the case.”Replacing Narrative Diligence With Forensic Due Diligence Sentinel’s service supports pre-filing, pre-funding, and pre-engagement decisions across contingency litigation, litigation finance underwriting, bankruptcy and receivership intake, and complex commercial disputes.Each engagement evaluates whether claimed assets actually exist, jurisdictional enforceability, liquidity versus illiquid recovery paths, defendant solvency, and asset dissipation risk. The output is a structured Go / No-Go / Conditional-Go recommendation with quantified recovery ranges and time horizons.Probability-Weighted Outcome ModelingSentinel produces scenario-based outcome matrices that model:• Asset freeze success likelihood• Bankruptcy clawback viability• Exchange cooperation probability• Jurisdictional enforcement friction• Defendant obstruction riskThis allows firms to decide whether to file, when to file, and whether to involve funders, receivers, or expedited court action.Risk Identification and MitigationSentinel identifies risks such as:• Asset dissipation within 30 days• Preemptive bankruptcy filings• Shell-entity fragmentation• Cross-border stalling tactics• Evidence contamination riskEach engagement includes a risk register with probability, impact, mitigation actions, and residual exposure, enabling counsel to act before risk materializes.Speed as Legal LeverageSentinel’s infrastructure compresses months of forensic work into days:• Initial signal detection: 6–12 hours• Asset network mapping: 24–48 hours• Risk and probability modeling: 48–72 hours• Court-ready evidence package: 3–7 daysThis compression allows law firms to seek TROs, injunctions, and asset freezes before dissipation strategies succeed.Court-Ready SupportSentinel outputs are structured for use in court proceedings, including TROs, bankruptcy objections, fraudulent transfer actions, receiver appointment motions, expert testimony, and settlement leverage. Sentinel’s work has been cited by the U.S. Department of Justice in federal proceedings due to its explainable methods and intact evidence chains.Why This MattersThe service enables law firms to:• Avoid dead-end litigation• Improve contingency ROI• Strengthen litigation funding discussions• Move faster than defendants• Speak in probabilities rather than assumptionsComplex businesses rarely create clarity."Sentinel’s novelty is that it removes complexity by solving a single problem: helping people avoid fraud before it becomes expensive, public, or irreversible.Not all cases should be filed,” Kirk said. “Sentinel makes that clear before millions are spent.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.