Court-Recognized Divorce Mediation Services Expand Across Central Virginia and Shenandoah Valley

Virginia Supreme Court–certified mediator Breyette Lorntz expands structured divorce mediation services across Richmond, Charlottesville, and Shenandoah Valley.

A structured mediation process supports clearer decisions for parents and children.” — Breyette Lorntz, PhD

WAYNESBORO, VA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Virginia families continue to seek alternatives to prolonged and adversarial divorce proceedings, court-recognized mediation services are expanding in Central Virginia with the launch of Divorce With Dignity’s Central Virginia Corridor, led by Virginia Supreme Court–certified mediator Breyette Lorntz, PhD.Across the Commonwealth, mediation is increasingly used to help families resolve separation, parenting, and property matters outside of the courtroom. The approach allows parties to retain decision-making authority, reduce financial and emotional strain, and create more durable agreements—particularly in cases involving children.The Central Virginia Corridor serves individuals and families in and around Richmond, Charlottesville, and the Shenandoah Valley, including:- Richmond Area: Richmond (City), Chesterfield County, Henrico County, Hanover County, Goochland County, and Powhatan County- Charlottesville Area: Charlottesville (City), Albemarle County, Fluvanna County, Louisa County, and Greene County- Shenandoah Valley: Augusta County, Rockingham County, Shenandoah County, Staunton (City), Waynesboro (City), Harrisonburg (City), Lexington (City), and Rockbridge CountyServices are offered through a structured mediation process that aligns with Virginia standards and court expectations, with both in-person and secure virtual options available.“Mediation provides families with a way to work through complex decisions without escalating conflict,” said Lorntz. “The goal is not to avoid difficult conversations, but to create a setting where those conversations can happen productively, with neutrality, clarity, and respect.”As a Virginia Supreme Court–certified mediator, Lorntz meets the Commonwealth’s formal training and qualification requirements for family mediation. Her work focuses on facilitating agreements related to divorce, separation, parenting plans, and post-divorce modifications, with an emphasis on informed decision-making and respectful communication.Unlike litigation, mediation allows families to:- reduce reliance on court intervention- control the pace and scope of decisions- address parenting and financial issues in an integrated way- minimize escalation that can affect co-parenting long after divorceServices are available both in person and through secure virtual mediation sessions, allowing families across Central Virginia Corridor to access mediation.The Central Virginia Corridor is part of the national Divorce With Dignity network, which supports families seeking non-adversarial divorce and separation processes nationwide.A confidential discovery session is available for individuals and couples who want to understand whether mediation is appropriate for their situation.

