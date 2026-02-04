Dr. Beth Collins Relaunches Practice as The Collins Center: Premier Aesthetic and Surgical Excellence in Connecticut

State-of-the-Art Aesthetic Excellence: Surgical & Non-Surgical Care in Guilford and Mystic

MYSTIC, CT, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned double board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Beth Collins today announced the relaunch of her esteemed practice as The Collins Center, a comprehensive destination for state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. With convenient locations in Guilford, CT and Mystic, CT, The Collins Center combines best-of-breed technologies, evidence-based treatments, and personalized care under Dr. Collins' direct supervision to help patients achieve natural, transformative results.As Connecticut's premier facelift surgeon, Dr. Beth Collins offers unmatched expertise in facial rejuvenation. Holding additional fellowships in body contouring, she excels in advanced body sculpting techniques and is committed to treating patients with Lipedema, providing specialized care for this often-underrecognized condition. Dr. Collins is also one of the few physicians in the region offering the highly effective Croton Oil Peels, delivering dramatic skin rejuvenation with lasting improvements."Our evolution into The Collins Center reflects our dedication to blending surgical precision with innovative non-invasive options, all grounded in science and delivered with compassion," said Dr. Beth Collins. "With our two locations in Guilford and Mystic, we make world-class aesthetic care more accessible to patients across Connecticut and beyond."The non-surgical division is led by a talented team of providers : Leah Bueneman, PA; David Hernandez, NP; Liz Cruz, RN; and Sophia Klump, RN. They specialize in tasteful, natural-looking treatments including neurotoxins (Botox, Dysport, Daxxify), hyaluronic acid (HA) fillers, and microneedling.The Collins Center also offers advanced Neograft hair transplants, medical aesthetic facials, professional skin care, and red light therapy to promote optimal skin health and vitality. Every procedure is rooted in scientific evidence to ensure safety, efficacy, and beautiful outcomes.To enhance patient convenience, The Collins Center will introduce extended hours on Saturdays beginning in March 2026, allowing more flexible scheduling at both the Guilford and Mystic locations. For more information, to schedule a consultation , or to explore services at either location, visit the new website at www.thecollinscenterct.com or contact the practice directly.About The Collins CenterThe Collins Center, formerly known as Beth Collins M.D., is a leading plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine practice with locations in Guilford and Mystic, Connecticut. Led by double board-certified Dr. Beth Collins—recognized as Connecticut's premier facelift surgeon—the center delivers state-of-the-art surgical and non-surgical treatments, including facelifts, body contouring, Lipedema care, Croton Oil Peels, neurotoxins, fillers, microneedling, Neograft hair restoration, and advanced skin therapies. Committed to scientific excellence and individualized patient care, The Collins Center empowers clients to achieve their aesthetic goals with confidence and natural results.

The Collins Center - Premier Aesthetic Medicine

