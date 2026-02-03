TUESDAY MEASLES UPDATE: DPH Reports 29 New Measles Cases, Bringing Outbreak total to 876; New Case in Pee Dee Region, Additional Public Exposures Identified

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is reporting 29 new cases of measles in the state since Friday, bringing the total number of cases in South Carolina related to the Upstate outbreak to 876.

There are currently 354 people in quarantine and 22 in isolation. The latest end of quarantine for these is Feb. 24.

DPH has also confirmed a case of measles in a Sumter County resident. At this point in the investigation, it is not yet clear whether this new case is linked to the Upstate outbreak centered around Spartanburg County or if the case may have been exposed where measles is occurring in other locations.

DPH has identified numerous locations where exposures to infectious measles may have occurred. DPH has defined the times of potential exposure at the following locations:

Mariachis Mexican Restaurant at 1072 Broad Street, Sumter S.C. on Friday, Jan. 23 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Food Lion at 5700 Broad Street Ext., Sumter, S.C. on Saturday, Jan. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 343 Pinewood Road, Sumter, S.C. on Sunday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1p.m.

DPH is not aware of any risk for measles exposure at these locations beyond the periods of time given.

People who were exposed at Mariachis Mexican Restaurant, Food Lion, and Walmart Neighborhood Market, especially those without immunity through vaccination or previous disease, should monitor for symptoms through Feb. 13, Feb. 14, and Feb. 15, respectively. Measles symptoms to watch for typically begin 7-12 days (but can occur up to 21 days) after exposure, and include cough, runny nose, and red watery eyes, and fever followed by a rash two to three days later that starts on the face then spreads to the rest of the body.

If anyone who may have been exposed develops an illness with fever (101°F or more), cough, runny nose or red eyes, with or without rash, immediately call a health care provider and let them know about the exposure and symptoms so that they can tell you what to do next. Arrangements like the use of masks or isolating you from others in waiting areas to evaluate you without putting others at risk of exposure may be utilized. You may be asked to stay at home until the doctor clears you.

In response to the ongoing measles outbreak in the Upstate, DPH will activate its Mobile Health Unit this week to offer measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccination to the public at no cost on Friday, Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 520 S. Daniel Morgan Avenue, Spartanburg.

Vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and stop this outbreak. Vaccines are available at many primary care provider offices and pharmacies, as well as DPH Health Departments.

To stay up-to-date on the latest measles outbreak information, visit our dedicated webpage here. For additional data related to the outbreak, visit our Measles Dashboard.

Outbreak Data Points

Age breakdown of 876 cases:

Under 5: 233

5-17: 555

18+: 71

Unknown: 17

Vaccination status:

800 unvaccinated, 16 partially vaccinated with one of the recommended two-dose MMR sequence, 22 vaccinated, and 38 unknown.

