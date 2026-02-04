Fairview to Host Texas Outdoor Economy Summit at Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary Join us for the Texas Outdoor Economy Summit in Fairview Texas on April 9, 2026 Mark your calendars and join us in Fairview Texas on April 9, 2026 for the Texas Outdoor Economy Summit

A small North Texas community steps forward to lead a statewide conversation on outdoor business, natural assets, and community-driven economic growth.

FAIRVIEW, TX, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Day One Experts Selects Fairview, Texas as Host Community for the 2026 Texas Outdoor Economy Summit

A community-first decision rooted in small business, outdoor assets, and the belief that economic growth starts at the local level

Day One Experts, a Texas-based community growth and economic development firm, announced today that Fairview, Texas, has been selected as the host community for the 2026 Texas Outdoor Economy Summit—a statewide gathering designed to explore how outdoor resources, small businesses, and community leadership can work together to drive meaningful economic impact across Texas.

The Texas Outdoor Economy Summit will bring together outdoor business owners, entrepreneurs, economic developers, community leaders, and outdoor-industry advocates from across the state to focus on one central idea: Texas communities already have what they need to grow—if they are willing to activate it.

"Fairview didn't pitch us," said Super Dave Quinn, Founder of Day One Experts. "They showed us who they are. Their leadership understands that outdoor assets aren't just amenities—they're economic drivers. They understand small business. And they understand that real growth happens when people come together around a shared vision.

Why Day One Experts Chose Fairview

Day One Experts evaluated multiple Texas communities when determining where to host the 2026 Summit. The decision to choose Fairview was intentional and values-driven.

A Community That Leads, Not Follows

Fairview represents a new model of Texas leadership—one that balances growth with stewardship and commerce with community. In a region undergoing rapid development, Fairview has made deliberate choices to protect green space, preserve quality of life, and think long-term about the kind of place it wants to be.

"Fairview isn't trying to be the biggest," Quinn said. "They're trying to be the most intentional. That matters in a world of a bigger-is-better mindset."

A Clear Commitment to Small Business

At the heart of the outdoor economy are small businesses—guides, outfitters, event operators, retailers, artisans, and experience-based entrepreneurs whose livelihoods are tied directly to the land and the people who visit it.

Fairview's leadership recognizes that supporting these businesses isn't just good policy—it's good economics. By creating an environment where small businesses can thrive alongside outdoor assets, communities create jobs, attract visitors, and build resilience.

Willingness to Step Up

Fairview was the first community to step forward and say yes to hosting a statewide conversation that blends nature, commerce, and community.

"That willingness matters," Quinn said. "Leadership isn't about waiting until everything is perfect. It's about seeing potential and acting on it."

About the Texas Outdoor Economy Summit

The Texas Outdoor Economy Summit is designed as a working summit, not a passive conference. Hosted in partnership with the Texas Outdoor Recreation Alliance (TxORA), the Summit will focus on real-world strategies communities can implement immediately.

Attendees can expect:

Keynote conversations with outdoor entrepreneurs and industry leaders who have built successful businesses rooted in place.

A Texas outdoor business showcase, highlighting brands and entrepreneurs earning their living from the outdoors.

The Summit will intentionally attract communities of all sizes—from rural towns and fast-growing suburbs to regional organizations looking for a more sustainable economic playbook.

TxORA Applauds Fairview's Leadership

The Summit is being convened in partnership with the Texas Outdoor Recreation Alliance (TxORA), which works statewide to elevate the outdoor recreation economy.

"Fairview embodies the kind of leadership Texas needs right now," said Alex Brown, Executive Director of TxORA. "They understand the power of outdoor industries and small businesses to transform communities. Day One Experts choosing Fairview sends a clear signal—this is what proactive, innovative community leadership looks like."

Why This Moment Matters for Texas

Outdoor recreation is one of Texas's fastest-growing economic sectors, contributing billions of dollars annually and supporting thousands of small businesses statewide. Yet many communities are still unsure how to participate in that growth.

The Texas Outdoor Economy Summit exists to bridge that gap. "This isn't about chasing trends," Quinn said. "It's about helping communities recognize the value of what they already have—and giving them the confidence to build around it."

For Day One Experts, choosing Fairview is about elevating communities that are willing to lead, collaborate, and invest in people as much as in projects.

About Day One Experts

Day One Experts is a Texas-based community growth and economic development firm that helps communities, organizations, and entrepreneurs turn vision into action from day one. The firm specializes in small-business-first economic development, storytelling, and community-led growth strategies.

Day One Experts believes the strongest economies are built where people, place, and purpose intersect—and that communities willing to lead with intention can shape their own future. Learn more at www.D1Experts.com

About Texas Outdoor Recreation Alliance (TxORA)

Texas Outdoor Recreation Alliance (TxORA) is a statewide nonprofit dedicated to growing Texas' outdoor recreation economy through advocacy, partnerships, and education. TxORA works with businesses, communities, and leaders to ensure outdoor recreation remains a driver of economic opportunity and quality of life across Texas. Learn more at www.txora.org

About Fairview Economic Development Corporation

The Fairview Economic Development Corporation (Fairview EDC) supports thoughtful, community-driven economic growth in Fairview, Texas. The organization focuses on helping small businesses succeed, attracting entrepreneurs and professional services, and leveraging Fairview's natural assets to strengthen quality of life and long-term prosperity.

Fairview EDC takes a people-first approach to economic development—prioritizing collaboration with local businesses, regional partners, and community leaders to create opportunity without sacrificing what makes Fairview unique. From supporting locally owned enterprises and outdoor-friendly commerce to using storytelling, partnerships, and innovation to position Fairview as a destination for investment and talent, Fairview EDC is committed to growth that fits the community.

By hosting initiatives such as the Texas Outdoor Economy Summit, Fairview EDC continues to lead conversations on how small towns can align nature, entrepreneurship, and economic development to build resilient local economies.

Learn more at FairviewEDC.com.

