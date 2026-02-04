Angelfish Marketing Unveils Bold New Brand Identity and Website to Reflect B2B and Tech-Focused Growth

Angelfish Marketing has refreshed its brand and website to reflect its focus on search-led digital marketing for B2B, SaaS, and technology brands.

CHELTENHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angelfish Marketing has unveiled a bold new brand identity and website, marking a clear evolution in its positioning as a specialist B2B digital marketing agency focused on search-led growth for SaaS, technology, and B2B brands.The refreshed brand introduces a new visual identity, updated colour palette, and refined messaging, alongside a redesigned website built around how modern B2B buyers search, evaluate, and convert. The update reflects Angelfish’s growing expertise across SEO, paid search, content, and AI-driven search visibility, with a continued focus on measurable performance and return on investment.“This refresh is about better representing the work we’re doing and the results we’re delivering,” said Dom Moriarty, Head of Growth at Angelfish Marketing. “Over the past few years, we’ve built deep experience supporting SaaS and technology brands with search-led strategies that drive visibility, pipeline, and revenue. Our new brand and website reflect that focus.”The new website positions Angelfish as a B2B digital marketing, search, and SEO agency, helping marketing teams increase visibility, generate qualified demand, and clearly demonstrate the impact of their digital activity across complex B2B sales cycles.Angelfish works as a strategic partner to in-house marketing teams across SaaS, technology, recruitment, professional services, and financial services, delivering data-led digital strategies designed to scale growth.To mark the relaunch, Angelfish is offering a free B2B marketing consultation to help businesses assess their current search performance and identify opportunities for growth in 2026.For more information, visit www.angelfish-marketing.com About Angelfish MarketingAngelfish Marketing is a UK-based B2B digital marketing agency specialising in search-led growth strategies for SaaS, technology, and B2B brands. The agency delivers measurable results through SEO, paid search, content, and performance-driven digital strategy, helping marketing teams increase visibility, generate pipeline, and prove ROI.

