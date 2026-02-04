Stockport (UK) Artisan Furniture Maker Marks One Year Since New Year Flood Devastation — and a Remarkable Reinvention

Aerial view of flooding at Meadow Industrial Estate, Stockport, late December 2024 / early January 2025.

After losing almost everything in the New Year floods of '24/'25, RockVine secured new premises, expanded capacity and rebuilt locally in Stockport.

Very little survived the flood, but taking the time to rebuild properly has made the business stronger and more resilient for the future.” — Mark Irvine - Co Founder

STOCKPORT, CHESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twelve months after severe flooding late on New Year’s Eve 2024 — running into the early hours of New Year’s Day 2025 — devastated its original workshop, bespoke furniture maker RockVine Artisan Surfaces is marking a year not only of recovery, but of reinvention and growth.Rising water levels at the Meadow Industrial Estate near the River Tame affected dozens of independent units, including RockVine’s manufacturing space. Floodwater surged through the workshop leaving behind a thick layer of mud and debris, with very little equipment, stock or in-progress furniture salvageable. The original premises were ultimately deemed beyond economic repair, forcing the business into a temporary period of operational hibernation while new premises were sought.Rather than cease trading, co-founders Steve Brocklesby and Mark Irvine used the enforced pause to reassess the long-term direction of the company — reviewing workflows, operational costs and its digital presence with the intention of returning stronger and more efficient.In June 2025, after an extensive search for suitable premises, RockVine secured a new 6,000-square-foot workshop in Stockport, enabling full production to resume and providing room for expansion. The decision to remain in Stockport was deliberate, allowing the company to rebuild locally, retain skilled employment and maintain long-standing community ties.The company’s public relaunch later in 2025, including an appearance at Grand Designs Live at Birmingham’s NEC, helped reintroduce the brand to a national audience and generate renewed industry interest. Since reopening, RockVine has continued to deliver handcrafted polished concrete tables , live-edge timber tables and resin furniture projects to customers across the UK.Co-founder Steve Brocklesby said the experience ultimately strengthened the business.“Very little survived the flood. For a while it felt like starting again from nothing, but it also gave us the chance to rebuild properly. Securing new premises in Stockport and refining how we operate has made us more resilient and more focused for the future.”RockVine now operates from its expanded workshop with streamlined production processes and renewed investment in tools and machinery, positioning the company for sustained growth in the years ahead.To mark the anniversary, RockVine has published a visual timeline of the recovery and workshop rebuild on its website.Media Contact:Mark IrvineRockVine Artisan Surfacesmark@rockvine.co.uk

Short clip showing RockVine preparing artisan surface finishes for display ahead of a national trade exhibition.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.