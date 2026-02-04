BK Adventure Announces Friday the 13th Flash Sale: $13 Off Sunset & Bioluminescence Kayak Tours in Florida

BK Adventure Sunset-Bioluminescence Tour BK Adventure guide holding glowing comb jellies during a bioluminescence kayak tour Manatee Encounter Kayaking in Bioluminescent Waters near Orlando, Florida Cocoa Beach Sunset - Biouminescence Tour

24-hour booking event allows guests to reserve any sunset bioluminescence tour date in 2026 at a discounted rate

Friday the 13th is usually associated with bad luck. We’re flipping that idea and turning it into a chance for guests to lock in a magical Real Florida experience at a special price!” — Samantha Smith, General Manager

COCOA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BK Adventure, one of Florida’s top-rated eco-tour companies, announced a Friday the 13th Flash Sale offering $13 off per person on all Sunset + Bioluminescence Kayak Tours. The promotion is available for one day only, beginning at 12:00 a.m. on Friday, February 13, 2026, and ending at 11:59 p.m. the same day.The limited-time sale allows guests to book on February 13 and reserve a tour for any available date throughout the year, making it an ideal opportunity for travelers planning spring break, summer vacations, Valentine’s Day experiences, or future Florida getaways near Orlando, Cocoa Beach, Titusville, and Florida’s Space Coast.The flash sale applies to BK Adventure’s most popular sunset experiences:• Sunset - Bioluminescence Kayaking Date Night Tour - Haulover Canal, Titusville, FL: https://www.bkadventure.com/package/sunset-kayaking-date-night/ • Sunset - Bioluminescence in Clear Kayaks Tour, Kiwanis Island Park, near Cocoa Beach, FL: https://www.bkadventure.com/package/sunset-in-clear-kayaks/ Each tour begins with a peaceful paddle during golden hour and sunset, a time when dolphins are often active and manatees are commonly seen feeding in shallow waters, especially during Florida’s winter and spring manatee season. As darkness falls, the experience transitions into a glowing nighttime paddle where the water comes alive with Florida bioluminescence, including bioluminescent comb jellies and glowing plankton depending on the season.These tours take place within the Indian River Lagoon ecosystem, one of the most biologically diverse estuaries in North America and a well-known habitat for bottlenose dolphins, West Indian manatees, and a wide variety of bird species. Wildlife sightings vary daily, but encounters with dolphins and manatees are a highlight for many guests during sunset and winter months.February is considered one of the best times of year for this experience due to darker skies, cooler temperatures, active wildlife, and peak bioluminescent comb jelly season, making the promotion especially timely as it aligns with Valentine’s Day weekend and Florida’s prime winter travel season.The $13 discount applies per person, regardless of group size, and is valid only during the 24-hour booking window. Availability for sunset tours is limited.How the Friday the 13th Sale Works✔ Book only on February 13, 2026✔ Tour date can be any available date in the future✔ Save $13 off per person✔ Valid on all Sunset-Bioluminescence tours✔ Promo code: FRIDAY13Guests must complete their booking within the 24-hour sale window to receive the discount.People Also Search ForFlorida bioluminescence tours, best time to see bioluminescence in Florida, bioluminescent kayaking near Orlando, sunset bioluminescence tours Florida, bioluminescent comb jelly season Florida, dolphin and manatee tours Florida, Florida Space Coast things to do, unique things to do in Florida beyond Disney, romantic date night ideas Florida, kayaking near Cocoa Beach and Titusville, Valentine’s Day date ideas, Valentine’s Day experience gifts.About BK AdventureBK Adventure is Florida’s top-rated bioluminescence and wildlife tour company, offering guided kayaking and rafting experiences throughout the Indian River Lagoon, Banana River, and Mosquito Lagoon on Florida’s Space Coast. Known for expert guides, authentic eco-adventures, and unforgettable night tours, BK Adventure specializes in helping travelers discover the real Florida, beyond theme parks.For bookings, media inquiries, or additional information, visit www.bkadventure.com

